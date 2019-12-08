Left Menu
For second straight day, all flights remain cancelled at Srinagar airport

  PTI
  Srinagar
  Updated: 08-12-2019 14:34 IST
  Created: 08-12-2019 14:30 IST
Flight operations at Srinagar airport remained suspended for the second consecutive day as all flights were canceled on Sunday due to dense fog causing poor visibility in the Kashmir valley, officials said. "All flights at Srinagar airport were canceled on Sunday and no flight operations took place," an Airport Authority of India (AAI) official said.

The official said 28 flights, including those for the armed forces, were scheduled at the airport for Sunday. "The airlines took the decision to cancel all flights because of very poor visibility caused by heavy fog in the valley," the official said.

Flight operations have been severely affected at the airport for the past three days. On Friday, several flights were canceled, while no flight operations took place on Saturday.

A thick layer of fog engulfed most parts of the valley on Sunday affecting visibility and causing problems to people especially to motorists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

