SPML Infra bags orders worth Rs 218 cr

Infrastructure development firm SPML Infra Ltd on Monday said it has bagged two orders worth Rs 218.18 crore for waste water treatment projects. The two orders are for waste water treatment projects in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana from Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam, Varanasi and Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, Bahadurgarh, the company said in a BSE filing.

One order pertains to planning, designing, engineering, procurement, construction, testing and commissioning of a sewage treatment plant (STP) and interception and diversion of drain in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh for pollution abatement of river Ganga under National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG).

"The project has been received with JV partner, Pulkit Projects," it said. The second order is for planning, designing, engineering, procurement,

construction, testing and commissioning of a common effluent treatment plant and main pumping station based on tertiary treatment for the industrial area of Bahadurgarh, the company said.

"We are happy to receive the order for wastewater treatment under the Namami Gange Scheme. Water and waste water management are the most promising sector in the country and significant funds have been allocated by the government under several schemes," SPML Infra Ltd Chairman Subhash Sethi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)