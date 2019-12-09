Michelin launches new tyre range for passenger vehicles in India

French tyre major Michelin on Monday said it has introduced a new tyre range in India primarily for small and mid-size passenger cars. The company said the Energy XM2+ range replaces Energy XM2 tyre range in the country.

"Long lasting performance is at the heart of Michelin’s activity. In India, we are again raising the bar for daily commuting tyres with Michelin Energy XM2+, which improves on its predecessor, the Michelin Energy XM2, a leading mass-market tyre for eight consecutive years," Michelin India Vice President Mohan Kumar said in a statement. The new range, priced from Rs 5,090, would be available at the company's authorised dealers across the nation in 30 sizes (12-16 inch) from early next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)