Nissan rolls out Red Weekends programme

Japanese auto-major Nissan India on Monday said it has rolled out a 'Red Weekends' initiative offering benefits to customers up to Rs 1.15 lakh. During the 'Red Weekends', customers can avail total benefits of up to Rs 1.15 lakh including attractive cash discounts upto Rs 40,000, exchange bonus upto Rs 40,000 and corporate discounts up to Rs 10,000, a company statement said.

"During December, customers can visit any Nissan dealership and participate in exciting activities to win branded merchandise and more," it said. The 'Red Weekends' initiative also provide an opportunity to first time car buyers looking to upgrade from two-wheeler to a new Datsun redi-GO.

"..offering the highest value proposition to the customers through Red Weekends' in a very innovative way to bring New Year festivities through Nissan and Datsun products with first time best finance offer of 6.99 per cent for 36 months," company Managing Director, Rakesh Srivastava said. Nissan said it was also offering extended warranty valued at Rs 20,500 on Nissan KICKS with 24x7 roadside assistance.PTI VIJ BN BN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

