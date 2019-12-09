Left Menu
Development News Edition

TDB and EIB sign USD 120m 15-year SME and climate action facility

The Agreement is part of the Investment Facility resources pursuant to the Partnership Agreement between the ACP States and the European Union and its Members signed in Cotonou.

  • EIB
  • |
  • Nairobi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 18:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 18:04 IST
TDB and EIB sign USD 120m 15-year SME and climate action facility
This is the second line of credit to be extended by EIB to TDB, the first one having been signed in 2014 for EUR 80 million with a focus on SMEs and mid-cap companies, and already having created hundreds of jobs. Image Credit: Pixabay

In what is yet another step in the growing relationship between the Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank (TDB) and the European Investment Bank (EIB), the institutions signed today a USD 120 million 15-year SME and climate action facility.

The Agreement was signed by Ambroise Fayolle, EIB Vice President and Admassu Tadesse, TDB President and Chief Executive, in the presence of Dr. Patrick Gomes, ACP Secretary-General, Dr. Chileshe Kapwepwe, Secretary-General of COMESA, Jutta Urpilainen, European Commissioner for International Partnerships and Dr. Patrick Njoroge, Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya, at the 9th ACP Summit of Heads of State and Government in Nairobi.

The Agreement is part of the Investment Facility resources pursuant to the Partnership Agreement between the ACP States and the European Union and its Members signed in Cotonou.

The facility will be used towards financing the cost of projects by the private sector, including small and medium enterprises, with a special focus on climate action, renewable energy, and energy efficiency.

This is the second line of credit to be extended by EIB to TDB, the first one having been signed in 2014 for EUR 80 million with a focus on SMEs and mid-cap companies, and already having created hundreds of jobs.

Among other examples, this first facility has made possible the purchase of medical equipment for the establishment of a diagnostic service center with advanced health services in Djibouti – bringing in the country's first MRI machine, enabling technology and knowledge transfer, and supporting Djibouti in its efforts to achieving SDGs by reducing mortality through the early detection of diseases.

Likewise, a plant and machinery for the manufacturing of steel towers were acquired in Ethiopia – contributing to infrastructure development, and fuel transportation vehicles were purchased in Rwanda – addressing energy security needs for this landlocked country.

EIB and TDB, with its SME Programme and TDB Academy, have also been cooperating in the framework of the EIB Eastern Africa SME Banking & Microfinance Forum, which this year took place last October in Nairobi.

"We are very pleased to be deepening our partnership with EIB," says Admassu Tadesse, TDB President, and Chief Executive. "Alongside these lines of credit, we are also thankful for EIB's technical assistance support to TDB via which world-class training was delivered to our staff, among other activities. Half of our portfolio is, directly and indirectly, contributing to SDGs; 70% of our energy portfolio is in renewables; and apart from our regular operations, we have recently launched an SME programme to address the missing middle-SME financing gap. Our multifaceted partnership with EIB will enable us to step-up our commitment to delivering triple-bottom-line results in the region we serve."

"The largest-ever cooperation between the EIB and TDB will support a total of EUR 240 million of new investment across Africa. Scaling up climate-related private sector investment is key for climate action and saving our planet. The new financing will accelerate investment in renewable energy, energy efficiency and clean transport by businesses in Africa. This is a model for private sector financing worldwide that demonstrates how new business investment can include climate action." said Ambroise Fayolle, European Investment Bank Vice President.

In Eastern and Southern Africa and in most emerging markets, SMEs are by far the biggest contributor to employment and account for up to 40% of GDPs. They play a key role in driving competition and innovation in almost all sectors and are also crucial to industrial growth as they support the development of pools of skilled and semi-skilled labor forces.

The financing gap for formal SMEs in emerging markets is at 1.2 trillion US dollars and up to 2.6 trillion US dollars if we include the informal sector. In Sub-Saharan Africa, this figure is estimated at 331 billion US dollars, including 42 billion for women entrepreneurs.

On the climate front, as evidenced by recent disasters such as Cyclones Idai and Kenneth, it is crucial to point out that up to 65% of the African population is directly impacted by climate change, while only 4% of global greenhouse-gas emissions. EIB aims to be Paris Aligned in all of its activities by 2020 by implementing its Climate Strategy. Likewise, along with other International Development Finance Club (IDFC) members, TDB is committed to aligning itself to the Paris Agreement.

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Switzerland to return soccer cash stashed at Swiss banks to South America

Swiss prosecutors are preparing to return money to the South American soccer association that was seized from Swiss bank accounts during a sweeping global probe of corruption involving world soccer officials.One of the bank accounts, at Cre...

1008 names of Shivas Association creates history at Kulen Mountains

1008 Names of Shivas Association created history by offering prayers to Lord Shiva and Lord Mahavishnu at the famous Kulen Mountains, Siem Reap in Cambodia after a gap of 1,000 years. The historic feat was performed by Indresh Kumar, RSS Ve...

I-League: Quess East Bengal take on Neroca, search for first win

Kolkata giants Quess East Bengal will continue their search for a win when they travel to Imphal to lock horns with a buoyant NEROCA in an I-League match at the Khuman Lampak here on Tuesday. East Bengal have drawn the first two matches, wh...

SC seeks EC's response on plea for disclosure of voter turn out, total count after poll results

The Supreme Court Monday sought the Election Commissions response on a PIL by TMC Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra seeking direction to the EC to publish details of voter turnout and final vote count on its website once general and assembly poll r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019