Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Euro steady ahead of Fed, ECB meetings and expected US tariffs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 14:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 14:19 IST
FOREX-Euro steady ahead of Fed, ECB meetings and expected US tariffs
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The euro was little changed versus the dollar on Tuesday as investors were wary of a looming deadline for U.S. tariffs on China, the British election and upcoming Federal Reserve and European Central Bank meetings. The greenback was neutral against a basket of six other major currencies.

This is "reflecting limited anticipation for a change from both the Fed and ECB meetings this week as well as uncertainty about the Dec. 16 tariff deadline," said ING analysts in a note to clients. Front of mind is whether Washington will go ahead with a new round of tariffs on Sunday, or whether a deal with China can be reached before then.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday that the Dec. 15 deadline is still in place, but Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue on Monday raised the possibility the tariffs are not imposed. Against the euro, the dollar was last flat at $1.1072 , and against the Japanese yen the greenback found support after last week's declines, steadying at 108.62 yen. The dollar was also steady against a basket of currencies at 97.605.

The Chinese yuan -- the most sensitive currency to the U.S. and China trade war -- was also trading neutral against the U.S. dollar in the offshore market, last at 7.0370. Soaring inflation in China, ahead even of lofty expectations, had little effect on a market waiting for trade news.

Kit Juckes, macro strategist at Societe Generale, called markets "dull". Traders will be watching the German ZEW survey due at 1000 GMT. Economists polled by Reuters are expecting that the situation has improved a bit, with the economic sentiment expected at 0 and the current conditions expected at -22.3 for December, compared with -2.1 and -24.7 respectively in November.

Marshall Gittler, strategist at ACLS Global, said the numbers should be "positive" for the euro. Investors are almost certain the Fed will hold rates steady when its two-day meeting concludes on Wednesday, increasing investors' focus on the outlook and on finding a trade-war truce.

The ECB is likewise expected to keep interest rates steady. Elsewhere, the pound maintained its recent gains, last at $1.3140 and 84.26 pence against the euro, with market participants still viewing a Conservative Party majority win as the most likely outcome of the general election on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Europe's human rights court calls for release of Turkish businessman

The European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday called for the immediate release of Turkish businessman and activist Osman Kavala, saying there was a lack of reasonable suspicion that he had committed an offense. Kavala has been in jail for m...

Night temperature continues to stay below freezing point in most parts of J-K

Despite a marginal increase in the night temperature due to overcast conditions, the mercury continued to stay below sub-zero in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on Tuesday, an official of the MeT department said. However, the fo...

UPDATE 1-Amazon secures top Champions League rights for Germany

Amazon.com has secured the rights to broadcast top European soccer Champions League matches for the 202122 season in Germany, the U.S. company said on Tuesday. Amazon said it would be broadcasting Champions League matches on Tuesday evening...

Pak must take action against terrorists operating from its soil: EU envoy

European Union ambassador to India, Ugo Astuto on Tuesday said that Pakistan must take action against terrorists operating from its soil. Pakistan must take action against militants and terrorists operating from its soil, Astuto said in a p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019