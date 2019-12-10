Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airtel launches Voice over Wi-Fi service for better indoor voice call

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 14:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 14:52 IST
Airtel launches Voice over Wi-Fi service for better indoor voice call

Telecom company Bharti Airtel on Tuesday launched voice over Wi-Fi service, and said the industry-first offering will "significantly enhance" indoor voice calling experience for smartphone customers at no extra charge. 'Airtel Wi-Fi Calling' enables Airtel smartphone customers to switch seamlessly from LTE (Long-Term Evolution) to Wi-Fi based calling when they are inside their homes/offices, the company said in a statement, adding that there will be no extra charge for voice calls made with the service.

The offering currently available in Delhi/NCR, and it will be rolled out across the country in coming days. "With 'Airtel Wi-Fi Calling', customers with Wi-Fi at home or office will get excellent signal quality indoors. There will be no extra charge for calls made over 'Airtel Wi-Fi Calling' and the application consumes minimal data," the statement said.

Commenting on the development, Randeep Sekhon, Chief Technology Officer of Bharti Airtel said, "Seamless indoor coverage has been a key ask from mobile customers but getting permissions for site installations has always been a big challenge for mobile operators, particularly in top metros. 'Airtel Wi-Fi Calling'...will go a long way in making the voice calling experience more seamless". The service will not require any app and can be configured on the smartphone. Users will need to check smartphone compatibility on airtel.in/wifi-calling, upgrade device operating software to the latest version that supports Wi-Fi Calling, and then go to settings and switch on Wi-Fi calling to get started.

The smartphones that currently support 'Airtel Wi-Fi Calling' include all iPhone series starting 6s and above, Xiaomi's Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro and POCO F1, Samsung's J6, A10s, On6, M30s, as well as all models of OnePlus 7 Series. "Airtel is working with all leading smartphone brands to roll out compatibility with 'Airtel Wi-Fi Calling'," the company said.

The service is currently compatible with Airtel Xstream Fiber home broadband and will soon be compatible with all broadband services and Wi-Fi hotspots, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Night temperature continues to stay below freezing point in most parts of J-K

Despite a marginal increase in the night temperature due to overcast conditions, the mercury continued to stay below sub-zero in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on Tuesday, an official of the MeT department said. However, the fo...

UPDATE 1-Amazon secures top Champions League rights for Germany

Amazon.com has secured the rights to broadcast top European soccer Champions League matches for the 202122 season in Germany, the U.S. company said on Tuesday. Amazon said it would be broadcasting Champions League matches on Tuesday evening...

Pak must take action against terrorists operating from its soil: EU envoy

European Union ambassador to India, Ugo Astuto on Tuesday said that Pakistan must take action against terrorists operating from its soil. Pakistan must take action against militants and terrorists operating from its soil, Astuto said in a p...

FEATURE-Closing down: aging residents, falling fish stocks spell end for Canadian town

By Chris Arsenault TORONTO, Dec 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Perched along Canadas windswept North Atlantic coast, the town of Little Bay Islands - population 51 - is a picturesque collection of brightly-painted fishing houses and narrow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019