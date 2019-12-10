Far East Holds Insulated Wire Brand Crossover Marketing Campaign

WUXI, China, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 8-11, Far East Creative Pop-up Store, the first conceptual pop-up store in the domestic cable industry, made a stunning appearance in the Central Mall, Nanjing, China.

Focusing on "Guard the Light and Warmth", the new proposition of the Far East brand, the product connotation was upgraded to the emotional appeal of "One More Layer of Protection, Accompany You for 70 Years", hitting the pain point of the market directly, building brand trust through inspiring emotional resonance of the audience.

During the event, Far East cooperated with Shanghai Laiyifen Co.,Ltd., a well-known domestic snack food company, increasing topicality and attracting more customers' attention through the cross-boundary integration of products and brands in different industries and with different attributes.

Meanwhile, the event also interacted with the audience through various methods, including live stream shopping with web celebrities, endorsement for the products from the KOL of Home Deck Industry, and on-site teaching of arts and crafts by an inheritor of intangible cultural heritage, which delivered the product information and brand appeal instantly to the target audience and increased popularity.

The sales volume of the online store rose by 7% year-on-year, the total amount of communication reached 111 million and the number of fans from the media platforms increased by 44.76%. 5 live streamers and 16 live broadcasts attracted millions of fans to watch.

In the context of the national strategy "Made in China 2025", based on development trends, industry actuality and consumption upgrades, this creative brand marketing campaign with the characteristic of the combination of online & offline activities breaks through limitations on traditional modes of marketing, giving Far East, the traditional industrial brand, a new look.

Far East Holding Group

Founded in 1985, Far East Holding Group Co., Ltd. is a global investment management specialist, and is listed among the "Top 500 Asian Brands", the "Top 500 Chinese Enterprises", and the "Best Employers in China".

Far East adheres to the strategy of "Main Business + Investment". Far East Smarter Energy Co., Ltd., a subsidiary corporation owned by Far East Holding Group, specializes in smart energy and smart city technology, product and service; planning and design of smart energy and smart city projects, etc. It is committed to becoming a globally-leading provider of smart energy and smart city system service.

