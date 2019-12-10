MahaRera fines city developer Rs 10L for selling a flat twice Mumbai, Dec 10 (PTI): The state realty regulator MahaRera has imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on a Navi Mumbai developer for selling flat booked by one buyer to another. The action came on a complaint filed by homebuyers Rosary Chettiar and Joseph Chettiar against developer Sapan Naskar for reselling their flat in Sunflower project to one Babita Balkrishna Sahu in February 2014 who later re-sold it to one Tatysaheb Digambar Kodag in September that year.

MahaRera found the complaint to be valid as selling the same flat to two parties amounted to fraud under provisions of Section 7 of Rera and ordered the developer to refund the principal amount of the project with 10.4 percent from the date of the receipt till actual payment and imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh. ************* Maha Metro bags consultancy contract for Warangal metro Nagpur: Maha Metro, Nagpur has bagged the consultancy contract from the Metro Neo project of Warangal in Telangana, under which it will prepare the detailed project report for the metro line.

According to a statement from Maha Metro, the contract was awarded by the Telengana government. The proposed metro will cover a 10-15 km.

While it takes Rs 250 per km to build a metro line, Maha Metro is executing the project at Rs 180 crore per km for Metro Neo," the statement added. ************* Asus to open 200 stores by Dec 2020 Vadodara: Premium computing major Asus plans to open 100 stores by March and double the number by end of 2020 with 200 stores in the country where it currently has 68 stores.

As part of the expansion, the company opened the eighth store in Vadodara on Tuesday. Asus' flagship products include Vivobook, Zenbook, Flipzenbook and Republic of Gamers laptops. ************* Jewellery platform eJohri $1 m in pre-series funding Omnichannel jewellery start-up eJohri has raised USD 1 million in a pre-series round led by Rajesh Ranavat together with a group of investors from Hong Kong.

The platform allows customers to choose from over 18,000 designs from different retailers across the country. ************* ISS Facility appoints Aksh Rohatgi as CEO Workplace experience and facility management company ISS Facility Services has appointed Aksh Rohatgi as CEO and country manager, succeeding Purvin Patel who has taken on a new leadership role within the ISS group..

