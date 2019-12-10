Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unregulated teak trade fuelling South Sudanese violence -report

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 22:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 22:16 IST
Unregulated teak trade fuelling South Sudanese violence -report

Global consumers purchasing teak may be fuelling conflict in South Sudan, a research group said on Tuesday, warning that armed groups are benefiting from an unregulated logging trade worth tens of millions of dollars.

Washington-based research group C4ADS, which uses publicly available data to analyse illicit transnational networks, examined trade data to document the export of around 100,000 tons of South Sudanese teak from January 2018 to March 2019. Their report found that corruption and a poorly regulated logging trade mean that the government, the military, and other armed groups are skimming profits off South Sudan's portion of the global teak trade, which is worth more than $500 million dollars annually.

"This vastly underregulated trade is entering global supply chains with little consideration of its clear relationship to conflict finance," said report co-author Stella Cooper. Oil-rich South Sudan became Africa's youngest nation in 2011, but slid into a civil war two years later that killed an estimated 400,000 people and caused Africa's biggest refugee crisis since the Rwandan genocide. A shaky peace deal signed a year ago is largely holding but the formation of a unity government has been repeatedly delayed.

British colonialists planted South Sudan's teak in the first half of the 20th century. The attractive tropical hardwood is sought after by furniture makers. Although decades of war with its erstwhile ruler, Sudan, have degraded South Sudan's plantations, the teak plantations could generate up to $100 million per year in export revenue if properly managed, according to the United Nations Environment Programme.

The South Sudanese Environment and Forestry Ministry's Undersecretary of Forestry Jaden Tongun did not answer phone calls requesting comment on Tuesday afternoon. Another undersecretary in the ministry, Joseph Bartel, said he could not answer questions on forestry. A government spokesman did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

But logging and plantation concessions are not properly regulated, the report said, adding that contradictory laws mean it is difficult to define whether teak is logged illegally. Teak traders have paid bribes to county governments, the military, and rebel groups for protection, the report found. Much of the teak illegally crosses South Sudan's porous southern border with Uganda, the report found.

South Sudanese teak worth more than $30.5 million went to India, the world's biggest teak importer, according to Indian trade data cited in the report. That's about half of the South Sudanese teak trucked through Uganda in 2018, the report said. South Sudanese teak also goes to Vietnam, the United Arab Emirates, Kenya and China, the report found. It was impossible to state the total amount of South Sudanese teak exported last year, the report said, because of gaps in import-export data. (Reporting By Maggie Fick; Editing by Katharine Houreld, William Maclean)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Undernutrition widespread among ethnic minority children in Vietnam

Undernutrition is particularly widespread among ethnic minority children in Vietnam, with stunting rates among the highest in the world, according to a new report launched today by the World Bank and Vietnams National Institute of Nutrition...

FACTBOX-Worker and environment safeguards among changes in new USMCA trade deal

Stronger worker and environmental protections top the changes to a new version of the North American trade deal that U.S., Mexican and Canadian representatives are due to sign in Mexico on Tuesday. The pact, which is expected to underpin 1....

UPDATE 2-UK midcaps slip on weak data; trade news cushions FTSE fall

Britains mid-cap index tumbled on Tuesday after lacklustre domestic growth data, while the FTSE 100 came off its earlier lows on a report that planned U.S. tariffs on China could be delayed. The bluechip index had slid as much as 1.3, weigh...

Sonia Gandhi hosts dinner for Cong MPs

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday hosted a dinner for party MPs as the Winter Session of Parliament nears end. The dinner attended by most of the party MPs comes a day before the Citizenship Amendment Bill is taken up by Rajya Sabh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019