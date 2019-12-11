Left Menu
Break Free from the Wired Life: Introducing the All New True Wireless JBL® C100TWS

JBL enables hassle-free living with the latest pair of true wireless in-ear headphones, tuned for India with Pure Bass Sound

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)

Get set for a wire-free life and high quality music experience as JBL unveils its newest addition to the true wireless range - JBL C100TWS. Tuned for India with a powerful JBL Pure Bass Sound, the new C100TWS will offer consumers the perfect musical escape. The elegantly styled in-ear headphones also come with hands-free stereo calling so listeners can conquer the day however it suits them best-whether calling friends, commuting to work, or while fully immersed in a favorite song or podcast.

These true wireless headphones take it up a notch with JBL Pure Bass Sound thanks to the 5.88 mm driver. Ergonomically shaped, they ensure long lasting comfort and the sleek design lets music fans show off their headphones, in style. The JBL C100TWS headphones offer 17-hours of combined battery life and are always ready-to-go with its speed charge capabilities of 1 hour of power in just 15 minutes. The headphones come equipped with intuitive and handy controls that are conveniently located on each earpiece, including one click access to Siri and Google Now.

“The new JBL C100TWS is special because of its ‘tuned for India’ detailing that comes loaded with Pure Bass Sound our consumers truly enjoy. The true wireless revolution has officially landed in the country, and these powerful, stylish and comfortable headphones will take it to the next level,” Vikram Kher, Vice-President, Lifestyle Audio, HARMAN India. “Completely free from wires and easy to use, we are excited to introduce JBL C100TWS as the perfect companion for calls, music and an active lifestyle.”

JBL C100TWS Features

• True Wireless

JBL Pure Bass Sound

• Hands-free Stereo Calls

• 5H Playback for Earbuds +12H for Charging Case

• Bluetooth version: 5.0 with Auto Connect

Pricing and Availability

The JBL C100TWS is priced at INR 7999 and will be available on In.JBL.com and www.Flipkart.com starting 12th December. Customers can also pre-order and avail a special introductory offer starting today.

The headphones will be available in 2 color options: Black and White.

