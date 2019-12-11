Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-French pension reform to impact people entering job market from 2022 -media

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 13:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 12:50 IST
UPDATE 1-French pension reform to impact people entering job market from 2022 -media
Image Credit: Pixabay

The French government's pension reform plan, key details of which are set to be unveiled later on Wednesday, will fully apply to people entering the labor market from 2022 and will not impact anyone born before 1975, French media reported.

Public workers have been on strike for seven day days against the reforms, championed by President Emmanuel Macron, and unions have called for more protests on Dec. 12 and Dec. 17 following two mass demonstrations on Tuesday and last Thursday. French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe is due to unveil the key elements of the government plan to simplify the country's complex pension systems arrangements around noon.

Amid a number of media reports, BFM Television also said that the new pension rules will partially apply to those born in 1975, and only affect retirees from 2037. France Inter radio reported that the system would affect young people starting a new job from Jan. 1, 2022 and that from that date the government would also introduce a minimum pension of 1,000 euros ($1,102) per month for those who worked a full career.

President Macron is determined to simplify a system that comprises more than 40 separate pension plans. He says a single, points-based system would be fairer, giving every pensioner the same rights for each euro contributed. But unions say Macron wants to strip workers of hard-earned benefits in order to balance the state budget. ($1 = 0.9073 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Cambodia PM dismisses EU sanctions threat, says Brexit will limit impact

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on Wednesday dismissed a threat from the European Union EU to halt special trade privileges with the Southeast Asian country over human rights, saying Britains exit from the bloc will ease the pain of sancti...

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala optimistic about Softbank Vision Fund

Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala says it remains optimistic about Softbanks Vision Fund, a senior executive said on Wednesday.The SoftBank Vision Fund is doing well, we are three years into it. We continue to be optimistic about them, Ibrahim ...

Bill to arraign sons-in-law, daughters-in-law if they do not look after aged in-laws, introduced

A bill to amend a 12-year-old law, which has provisions to arraign sons-in-law and daughters-in-law if they fail to look after their aged in-laws, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senio...

INTERVIEW-Aramco IPO to help Saudi economic shift from oil - finance minister

Saudi Aramcos listing will boost the kingdoms efforts to diversify from oil as the bulk of proceeds will be injected in domestic projects, while the global buzz surrounding the deal will help lure foreign capital, the finance minister said....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019