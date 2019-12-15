Left Menu
Business highlights

Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Following are the top business stories at 1810 hours:

DCM15 BIZ-FM-PRE BUDGET FM to hold pre-Budget consultations with stakeholders beginning Monday

New Delhi: Beginning the customary pre-Budget consultation exercise from Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will seek inputs from various stakeholders including industry bodies, farmer organizations and economists for reviving consumption and boosting growth.

DCM24 BIZ-DUES-POWER DISCOMS Discoms' outstanding dues to power gencos rise 48 pc to Rs 81,010 crore in October

New Delhi: Power producers' total outstanding dues owed by distribution companies rose around 48 percent to Rs 81,010 crore in October 2019 over the same month last year, reflecting stress in the sector.

DCM1 BIZ-FDI-REVIEW Govt examining foreign fund flows in infra at strategic locations

New Delhi: The government has initiated review of foreign fund flows in sensitive like telecom and physical infrastructure at strategic locations of the country, according to sources.

DCM23 BIZ-CG POWER-THAPAR CG Power imbroglio: Gautam Thapar cites board approvals, rejects fund misuse allegations

Mumbai: Citing regular board approvals for various inter-corporate loans, former CG Power Industrial Solutions' non-executive chairman Gautam Thapar has refuted allegations of fund misuse amid alleged governance lapses coming under the regulatory scanner, according to documents submitted by him to the government.

DCM4 BIZ-EASEMYTRIP EaseMyTrip files Rs 510-cr IPO papers with Sebi

New Delhi: Online travel company EaseMyTrip has filed draft papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to float a Rs 510 crore initial public offering.

DCM10 BIZ-TATA MOTORS No plan to reduce headcount due to slowdown: Tata Motors

New Delhi: Tata Motors is not looking to reduce workforce due to the ongoing slowdown in the domestic market, as it expects things to get better amid a wave of new products lined up for the launch over the next few months, a top company official has said.

DCM13 BIZ-INSOLVENCY Cases involving Rs 3.75 lakh cr disposed of at IBC pre-admission stage

New Delhi: More than 9,600 cases involving a total amount of nearly Rs 3.75 lakh crore have been disposed of at the pre-admission stage of the insolvency law process, according to the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

