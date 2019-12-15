Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1810 hours:

New Delhi: Beginning the customary pre-Budget consultation exercise from Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will seek inputs from various stakeholders including industry bodies, farmer organizations and economists for reviving consumption and boosting growth.

New Delhi: Power producers' total outstanding dues owed by distribution companies rose around 48 percent to Rs 81,010 crore in October 2019 over the same month last year, reflecting stress in the sector.

New Delhi: The government has initiated review of foreign fund flows in sensitive like telecom and physical infrastructure at strategic locations of the country, according to sources.

Mumbai: Citing regular board approvals for various inter-corporate loans, former CG Power Industrial Solutions' non-executive chairman Gautam Thapar has refuted allegations of fund misuse amid alleged governance lapses coming under the regulatory scanner, according to documents submitted by him to the government.

New Delhi: Online travel company EaseMyTrip has filed draft papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to float a Rs 510 crore initial public offering.

New Delhi: Tata Motors is not looking to reduce workforce due to the ongoing slowdown in the domestic market, as it expects things to get better amid a wave of new products lined up for the launch over the next few months, a top company official has said.

New Delhi: More than 9,600 cases involving a total amount of nearly Rs 3.75 lakh crore have been disposed of at the pre-admission stage of the insolvency law process, according to the government.

