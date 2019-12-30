OPPO to Kick off 2020 With a New Sleek F Series Smartphone
Ready to kick off the new year in style, OPPO is all set to introduce a new smartphone to its popular F series in India soon. The highly celebrated F series, owing to its combination of innovation, design, and technology has always been popular amongst the youth in its price segment. With the eye-catching finishes on the F9 Pro or the gradient design of the F11 Pro, the F series has always showcased the trendiest technology to consumers. OPPO's Selfie Expert F series launched in 2016 drove the 'Selfie' trend in the smartphone industry. The soon-to-be-launched smartphone, OPPO F15 will elevate the F series with its sleek and fashionable design.
The all-new F15 is expected to redefine the standards of lightweight and design making it the most fashionable F series smartphone by OPPO. Along with a sleek design, OPPO F15 will come equipped with a host of features making it a worthy contender in its price segment.
Leveraging their strength in consumer-centric innovation and adding to the consumer-favorite F series, OPPO has combined some of its latest breakthrough technologies in a sleek design for their upcoming OPPO F15. The soon-to-be-launched smartphone will give consumers a chance to flaunt their style with its sleek and trendy design.
