First civil contract for Tughlakabad-Aerocity metro corridor awarded: DMRC

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 21:10 IST
  • Created: 01-01-2020 21:10 IST
The first civil contract for the Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor of Delhi Metro's Phase-IV has been awarded and it will entail construction of a viaduct from Sangam Vihar to Saket-G stations, officials said on Wednesday. The highlight of this section will be a double-decker viaduct which will include the metro line as well as an elevated six-lane flyover from Sangam Vihar to Ambedkar Nagar.

"This contract involves construction of a metro viaduct from Sangam Vihar to Saket-G, including four elevated stations -- Sangam Vihar, Khanpur-Devoli, Ambedkar Nagar and Saket-G," a senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said. An underpass will also come up at Saket-G. After construction of this stretch, the Mehrauli Badarpur Road will become signal-free from Sangam Vihar to Saket. The work shall be completed in about three years, he said.

The Tughlakabad-Aerocity Metro corridor spans 20.20 km with 15 stations. It will connect the Kashmere Gate–Raja Nahar Singh (Violet Line) with the Airport Express Line. Three corridors of Phase -IV have so far been approved under which, 61.679 km of new metro lines is to be constructed across three different corridors comprising 45 stations.

A total of three civil contracts have so far have been awarded for the Delhi Metro's Phase-IV corridors. The other contracts awarded are for construction of 10 stations on the Janakpuri West–R K Ashram metro corridor: Keshopur, Paschim Vihar, Peeragarhi, Mangolpuri, West Enclave, Pushpanjali, Deepali Chowk, Madhuban Chowk, Prashant Vihar and North Pitampura.

The Maujpur-Majlis Park corridor consists of a bridge across the Yamuna River and an integrated elevated viaduct with PWD flyover at lower deck and metro line at upper deck from Yamuna Vihar to Bhajanpura and eight elevated stations -- Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Khajuri Khas, Sonia Vihar, Soorghat, Jagatpur Village, Jharoda and Burari. The construction work of Phase-IV commenced on December 30 at Haiderpur Badli Mor on the Janakpuri West-R K Ashram Marg, where piling work was started in the presence of DMRC's Managing Director Mangu Singh.

