Left Menu
Development News Edition

Investments in Indian tech start-ups touched USD 14 bn in 2019: Report

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 16:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 16:58 IST
Investments in Indian tech start-ups touched USD 14 bn in 2019: Report

Investments in Indian tech-enabled start-ups grew 18 per cent to USD 14 billion (about Rs 99,400 crore) in 2019, with Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru accounting for a lion's share of the funds, a report by research and consulting firm HexGn said. India has performed better both in the number of deals as well as funding in value terms with companies like Oyo, Paytm, Ola Electric, Udaan, Bounce and Delhivery raising large rounds, the report said.

"While the number of startup deals in India fell by only 15 per cent (down 27 per cent globally and in Asia), funding in value terms in startups rose by 18 per cent (compared to a 22 per cent decline globally and 56 per cent fall in Asia)," it added. Globally, the total funding for technology start-ups is estimated to have dipped by 22 per cent to USD 293 billion from USD 375 billion in 2018, with a 27 per cent drop in deals, the report said.

In Asia, funding dropped by 56 per cent to USD 83 billion in 2019 from USD 158 billion in the previous year. HexGn analysed over 60,000 deals and 1 million data points for the report.

Delhi-NCR attracted USD 7.4 billion in funding, while Bengaluru-based start-ups received USD 4.4 billion in 2019, it said. E-commerce has customarily been the sector to attract the most funding in India and in 2019 too, it continued its strong march and attracted USD 2.2 billion in funding, the report added.

Transportation and logistics start-ups attracted funding of over USD 2.4 billion, while fintech companies raised over USD 4.1 billion, given the considerable potential of the sector and thrust towards transparency and digital payments from the Indian government, it noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

'Cleanest city' Indore earns Rs 4 cr annually through waste

Indore, which has been adjudged the cleanest city in the country three times in a row, has been earning about Rs four crore annually by putting garbage to good use, an official said on Sunday. A private company has invested Rs 30 crore und...

Cricket-Canterbury's Carter enters record books with six sixes in an over

Canterbury Kings batsman Leo Carter emulated the likes of Gary Sobers and Yuvraj Singh by smashing six sixes in an over during a Super Smash Twenty20 match in Christchurch on Sunday. Left-handed batsman Carter scored 36 runs against spinner...

Bikaner hospital records 162 infant deaths in December

A government-run hospital in Bikaner saw the death of at least 162 children, higher than the number of deaths in Kotas JK Lon Hospital in December. In December, we received 2,219 children from different hospitals out of which 162 children d...

Anahat Singh reaches final of British Junior Open

Indias Anahat Singh made the final in the U-13 girls category at the prestigious British Junior Open, beating Egyptian Janna Galal here on Sunday. One more Indian could make the final here and that is Veer Chotrani in the U-19 boy category ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020