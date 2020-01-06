Left Menu
Development News Edition

Godrej Consumer Products expects gradual improvement in demand in upcoming quarters

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 12:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 12:03 IST
Godrej Consumer Products expects gradual improvement in demand in upcoming quarters

Godrej Consumer Products on Monday said demand in the third quarter for this fiscal continued to be challenging, impacted by a general consumption slowdown, stressing that it expects gradual improvement in consumer demand in the upcoming quarters. "During the quarter (ended December 31, 2019), we witnessed relatively mixed demand across some of our geographies of operations... In India, demand continued to be challenging, impacted by a general consumption slowdown," Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) said in a filing to BSE.

Despite weak demand conditions, we continued our marginally higher than mid-single-digit volume growth trend during the quarter," it added. The uplift in volume growth, it said, was led by a gradual recovery in household insecticides, new product launches, effective marketing campaigns, and tactical consumer offers.

The sales value growth also mirrors the trend of the past few quarter's sales value growths. "We look forward to a gradual improvement in consumer demand in the quarters ahead driven by a good monsoon and government stimuli," it added.

In Indonesia, the company recorded close to high single-digit constant currency sales growths, amidst an improving demand environment in the home and personal care space. The growths, it said, are driven by new product launches and gradual expansion of general trade distribution (project rise).

"In GAUM (Godrej Africa, USA, Middle East), we saw a good recovery with higher than mid single-digit constant currency sales growth, thus reversing the trend of the past few quarters," it said. The performance was driven by improved performance in South Africa and the rest of Africa and the Middle East cluster.

"We continue to drive scale-up of wet hair care and the relaunch of Darling brand in dry hair category along with expansion in distribution to deliver sales growth for the year," it added. Performance in SAARC countries was robust, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

China's PLA begins major military exercises in Tibet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

An emotional Tom Hanks accepts Cecille B DeMille award at Golden Globes

Veteran actor Tom Hanks choked up as he accepted the Cecille B DeMille award at the Golden Globes 2020 and dismissed his tears as being part of a cold. I swear to God, Im not nearly this emotional at home, said the versatile actor in his ac...

Thailand rolls out cannabis clinic based on traditional medicine

Thailand opened its first full-time clinic specialising in traditional and alternative cannabis-based medicine on Monday, as part of a move by the government towards developing a medicinal cannabis industry.This is a pilot clinic, because w...

Celtics G Walker to miss 3rd straight game with illness

The Boston Celtics declared point guard Kemba Walker out for the teams game Monday night at the Washington Wizards because of illness, the team announced Sunday. The three-time All-Star Walker will be forced to miss his third consecutive ga...

China says U.S. military interventionism aggravates Middle East tension

China criticised the United States for aggravating tension in the Middle East through its military interventionism over the standoff between Washington and Tehran and urged all parties to exercise restraint to ensure peace and stability.Bei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020