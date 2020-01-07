Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore will continue with balanced approach in managing employment of foreigners

  • PTI
  • |
  • Singapore
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 15:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 15:19 IST
Singapore will continue with balanced approach in managing employment of foreigners

The Singapore government will continue with its balanced approach in managing the employment of foreigners in the country as it cannot open the floodgates and drown Singaporeans, but neither can close the borders and reject foreigners in the workforce, a senior minister has said. To ensure the Singapore economy continues to grow and good jobs are created for Singaporeans, the Government cannot take extreme positions on the intake of foreign workers, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing was quoted as saying by the Channel News Asia.

Chan said the real competition is not between the Singaporean (citizens) versus the permanent resident (PR) here versus the foreigner in the City State that has grown into Asian financial centre and industrial hubs for multi-national corporations. "The real competition is Team Singapore, comprising Singaporeans, PRs and foreign workers here, competing with the rest of the world to give our fellow Singaporeans the best chance possible to win, not just in Singapore but across the entire globe," he told Parliament on Monday.

"We cannot open the floodgates and drown Singaporeans. But neither can we close our borders and reject foreigners in our workforce," he said. Singapore must firmly reject more extreme positions as it strives for what Chan called the "Goldilocks balance".

"Above all, we must firmly reject efforts to stoke anti-foreigner sentiments by spreading falsehoods or creating invidious comparisons out of context. That is not the kind of politics we want," said the minister. Singapore also depends on foreign labourers and workers in services sectors, mostly coming from Southeast Asian countries, China, India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

England edges closer to victory, South Africa 170-4

Cape Town, Jan 7 AP England stayed patient and was rewarded with the wicket of South Africa captain Faf du Plessis to edge toward victory on the final day of the second cricket test on Tuesday. Spinner Dom Bess provided the breakthrough whe...

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Tokyo prosecutors on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant for Carlos Ghosns wife Carole for allegedly lying in testimony, as officials sought ways to bring the fugitive car industry boss back for trial on financial misconduct charges. The perju...

Four RSP depts bag energy management system certification

Four departments of the Rourkela Steel Plant RSP have been certified with ISO 500012018 EMS for energy management system. The certificate was given by Messers Bureau Veritas India, Limited Ms BVIL, Kolkata. The departments certified with t...

Compuware Completes Acquisition of INNOVATION Data Processing Assets

Compuware Corporation, the leading provider of software for mainframe DevOps, today announced the completion of its acquisition of the assets of INNOVATION Data Processing&#160;as of January 1, 2020INNOVATION Data Processing was founded in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020