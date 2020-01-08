Bengaluru, Jan 8(PTI) Following are today's
Following are today'sVegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce MarketingCommittee (APMC), Rates per Quintal
Cauliflower 800-2800, Brinjal 300-2800, Tomato 250-2460,Bitter Gourd 800-2800, Bottle Gourd 300-1600, Ash Gourd1000-1800, Green Chilly 1200-3500, Banana green 1000-4000,Beans 1000-3600, Green Ginger 1500-7100, Carrot 3000-5100,Cabbage 300-1800, Ladies Finger 1000-2600, Snakegourd800-2000, Beetroot 1000-3200, Cucumbar 200-1510, Ridgeguard800-2800, Raddish 300-2400, Capsicum 1500-3000, Drumstick10000-18000, Sweet Pumpkin 156-1200, Knool Khol 500-1800, Lime100-5100.
