Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mamaearth raises Rs 130 cr in funding led by Sequoia India

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 19:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 19:19 IST
Mamaearth raises Rs 130 cr in funding led by Sequoia India

Personal care brand Mamaearth on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 130 crore in funding led by Sequoia India. The funding also saw participation from existing investors, Fireside Ventures, Stellaris Venture Partners and Sharp Ventures.

Founded in 2016 by husband-wife duo Varun and Ghazal Alagh, MamaEarth offers skin and hair care, and baby care products. The company plans to use the freshly acquired funds over the next three years to continue its growth, building it into a Rs 500 crore brand by acquiring five million new consumers, a statement said.

The funds will also be used to launch more brands under the Honasa umbrella- all of which will be internet-first and focused on the needs of millennial consumers, it added. Honasa is the parent company of personal care brand Mamaearth.

The company plans to utilise the funds to hire talent as the organization scales rapidly. It also plans to expand into key markets in Southeast Asia. "Our vision is to create the FMCG conglomerate of the future by building brands that connect strongly with millennials and Gen Z customers using the combined power of digital marketing and e-commerce at large scale," Mamaearth founder and CEO Varun Alagh said in a statement.

Mamaearth, with a Rs 100 crore run-rate, has over 80 products in its portfolio with more than 1.5 million consumers in over 500 cities across India. "Out of India's over USD 15 billion personal care market, online channels contribute to only 3-5 per cent. With 15-20 per cent of Indian shoppers influenced digitally and expected to double in next 7-8 years, digital first brands have the potential to redefine the architecture of tomorrow's FMCG companies," Sequoia Capital India LLP Principal Ishaan Mittal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Don Sahong hydropower dam in Laos connects to Cambodian grid

The Don Sahong hydropower dam in Laos has begun operations and this week connected its power grid to Cambodia, a Cambodian official said on Wednesday as the country steps up electricity imports after continued power outages last year.Don Sa...

German faces court for scratching hundreds of cars

A German man went on trial Wednesday suspected of inflicting damage worth 930,000 euros USD 1 million on 642 cars, but prosecutors say he may have damaged twice as many vehicles. The 26-year-old is believed to have been behind a spate of at...

Organisers plan 'glitzy' opening ceremony for Khelo India Youth Games

A glitzy opening ceremony will kick off the third edition of Khelo India Youth Games, where 6,800 athletes from 37 states and union territories competing in 20 sports. Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda S...

HIGHLIGHTS-Former Nissan boss Ghosn points the finger at news conference

Fugitive former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn said that he was brought down by a plot cooked up at the company, some of whose executives he named at a news conference in Beirut on Wednesday. Ghosn fled to Beirut last month from Tokyo, where he ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020