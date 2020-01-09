Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-John Lewis department store boss to go after woeful Christmas

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 15:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 15:01 IST
UPDATE 2-John Lewis department store boss to go after woeful Christmas

John Lewis Partnership on Thursday cut its annual profit forecast after weak Christmas sales and said the head of its department stores would go, laying bare the pressure facing one of Britain's best known store chains.

A major presence in most British cities, John Lewis has been hammered by a weak economy, the cost of restructuring its operations for the digital age and competition from cheaper online outlets. The Partnership, which runs department stores and up-market supermarket Waitrose, said profit before exceptionals would be "significantly" lower than last year, with earnings from the general stores "substantially" down.

The retailer said it might not pay a staff bonus for the first time in 67 years. "The Partnership Board will meet in February to decide whether it is prudent to pay a Partnership Bonus," Chairman Charlie Mayfield said. "The decision will be influenced by our level of profitability, planned investment and maintaining the strength of our balance sheet."

John Lewis is an employee-owned business which usually rewards staff with an annual payout equivalent to a percentage of their salary. The last time the Partnership did not pay a bonus was in 1953. Facing one of the toughest periods in its 155-year-history, the group said Paula Nickolds, managing director of the department stores, would leave in February after three years in the job.

Her departure will increase the task facing Sharon White, a former telecoms regulator and government official with no retail experience who will replace Mayfield at the same time. The group said Nickolds would leave "after some reflection on the responsibilities of her proposed new role."

Like rival department stores in Britain, John Lewis has been under pressure for some time, and in March last year the group reported a 45% drop in full-year profit and cut its staff bonus to the lowest level in 66 years. Over Christmas, the group's sales fell 1.8% in the seven weeks to Jan.4, with department store sales down 2% on an underlying basis and Waitrose sales up 0.4%.

It enjoyed strong growth in beauty sales, a flat performance in fashion and weak demand for home sales and electricals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Govt of Côte d'Ivoire adopts competitiveness optimization plan for Air Côte d'Ivoire

The government of Cte dIvoire has adopted a plan to optimize competitiveness of Air Cte dIvoire in view of regional economic issues after a Council of Ministers.According to the national airline, Air Cte dIvoires spokesman Sidi Tour, the Co...

FEATURE-Indian slaves swap life of bondage for seat in boardroom at tea plantation

Sipping tea with bureaucrats at a plantation in southern India earlier this month, Sharda Krishnans mind wandered from the boardroom to the farm where she was enslaved as a child.Her only payment had been in paddy rice and porridge, autonom...

Pro-people Union budget will be presented on Feb 1: BJP

Top BJP leaders on Thursday expressed confidence that a pro-people Union budget will be presented on February 1, as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held pre-budget consultation with party functionaries. She held four rounds of meetings ...

ED attaches over Rs 2,500-cr assets of Haryana-based SRS Group in connection with fraud case

Assets worth over Rs 2,500 crore have been attached in connection with a money laundering and fraud case against Haryana-based SRS group, the Enforcement Directorate ED said on Thursday. Movable and immovable assets like land, real estate p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020