Loom Solar introduces IoT-based Micro Inverter technology in India

  Faridabad
  Updated: 10-01-2020 13:51 IST
Loom Solar introduces IoT-based Micro Inverter technology in India

Loom Solar, an emerging startup under Govt. of India's StartUp India initiative and the leader in mono panel category, introduced IoT (Internet of Things) based Solar AC Module (Micro-Inverter Technology) in India. This highly integrated smart grid-ready AC Module has an inbuilt 7th generation microinverter from world-leading manufacturer Enphase IQ7+ MicroTM that's mounted on the back-sheet of solar panels which is a plug and play option for large & small establishments & households.

In comparison to existing technologies, solar AC Module gives 230 Volt AC output at panel level thereby increasing the efficiency of a solar system by 20%-25%. Such technology is slated to also reduce the overall installation cost by 10%-15% in India. The IoT feature enables consumer to monitor, control and check panel level performance anytime anywhere and a single panel can generate the power of 375 Watt.

This highly integrated technology is all set to support green power generation by harnessing solar energy thereby reducing per-unit carbon footprint during power generation at the household level.

Explaining on how each household can contribute towards more sustainable future with solar, Amol Anand, Co-Founder & Director, Loom Solar said, "The debate on global warming is something we keep hearing all the time and we hear opinions from all walks of life. With the introduction of this latest IoT based micro inverter-based technology, Loom Solar is aiming to be an enabler and invites households how-so-ever big or small to take a step forward, embrace solar power and be part of this green technology."

He added, "We are at a cusp of technological innovation in almost all spheres of life and energy is one such sector. We are enthused to see the acceptance & adoption of solar energy from the most urban to the deepest of the rural pockets of India. With over 1500 resellers across India, Loom Solar is ensuring that we must embrace the customers who wish to adopt Solar for sustainable future."

Loom Solar has been working closely towards reducing carbon emissions and in the past 12 months has been able to reduce 70,000 tonnes of carbon footprint. This translates into saving 500,000 trees.

7th Generation AC Module has Powerful features that can be most beneficial for homeowners.

  1. Net Meter is Optional – It can be set up without a net meter if installed with envoy monitoring system.
  2. Expandable - It is expandable, homeowners can make the grid-tie solar system even with one AC Module.
  3. Panel Level Performance Monitoring - It has panel level performance monitoring; homeowners can monitor its performance remotely.
  4. Warranty – The product comes with 25 years of warranty
  5. Easy installation – Any electrician can install this system quickly because it is a plug and play system.

