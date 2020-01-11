Lavelle Networks Wins CIO Choice 2020 Award as the Preferred SD-WAN Vendor for the Second Consecutive Year

Lavelle Networks was awarded the CIO CHOICE 2020 Recognition as the most preferred brand in the SD-WAN category in India, held at The Lalit Mumbai, organized by Core Media and attended by over hundreds of ICT Leaders.

The annual CIO CHOICE recognition is given basis pan-India independent voting by CIOs. There is a distinguished Advisory Panel, comprising of CIOs from across verticals, that guides the entire process, with KPMG as the Knowledge Partner.

Lavelle Networks has seen large scale adoption of its ScaleAOn SD-WAN solutions in India enterprise, because of is its 100% SDN technology, which is built for scale and unprecedented network up time. Lavelle Networks customers have reported a rapid increase in speed and reduction in complexity when it comes to branch bring up, especially in Tier 2 cities with branch bring up time reducing by more than 90%. In a growing me-too SD-WAN market, where incumbent routing or security products are being morphed into WAN edge solutions, without thought to network scale or uptime, Lavelle Networks has been a breath of fresh air with unmatchable dedication to solving the hard branch network problems. The WAN is not an easy space to solve problems, and customers are flocking to ScaleAOn, drawn by Lavelle Networks commitment to excelling in this space.

Lavelle Networks today has the one of the largest install base for SD-WAN in India with some of the marquee customers in banking, finance, retail, ecommerce and manufacturing sectors. Last month, Lavelle Network was also mentioned as a Notable Vendor for the second consecutive year in the Gartner WAN Edge Infrastructure Magic Quadrant.

Drritiman Boraah, VP Customer Experience, said, "Our customers are the biggest reason for our success in this journey. They remain our best brand ambassadors, giving references and feedback adding tremendous value to the way to build our solutions. We remain committed towards our goal of solving enterprise WAN problems and building solutions for scalable, always on networks."

Vishal Khare, Cofounder and Executive VP & GM Sales, said, "It is a great honor for us at Lavelle Networks to win this recognition. I would like to thank all of our customers who selected us as their preferred SDWAN vendor and their vote is a testimony of our innovation, scale, execution capabilities and year on year commitment to make their networks run well. This award also validates the fact that we are on a right track in our journey of creating a relevant and successful technology product company out of India. In the end, this is a prestigious award and we all are elated to be selected for the same. Thank you! "

About Lavelle Networks

Lavelle Networks accelerates networks for the digital economy by offering software defined networking solutions that solve the biggest challenges in the WAN for distributed enterprises. With a 100% software defined architecture, the solution enables seamless network experience, ensuring enterprises, in turn, are empowered to deliver the best customer experience at the branch. Lavelle Networks SD-WAN solutions are designed for enterprises that are using, or plan to use hybrid WAN or cloud applications and are on the path to digital transformation. For more information reach us at www.lavellenetworks.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1075329/Lavelle_Networks_wins_award.jpg

Media Contact : Maansi Sanghi, pr@lavellenetworks.com, 08025252520, Lavelle Networks Pvt Ltd

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.