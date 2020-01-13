Left Menu
IIFPT signs MoU with 8 institutes in Punjab and Haryana

Smt. Harsimrat Kaur Badal also honored the successful entrepreneurs who established the business with the technical support of IIFPT-Liaison Office, Bathinda.

IIFPT signs MoU with 8 institutes in Punjab and Haryana
On this occasion Union Minister of Food Processing Industries, Smt. Harsimrat Kaur Badal said that it is the need of the hour to adopt scientific technology to compete at a global level. Image Credit: Twitter(@HarsimratBadal_)

The Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology (IIFPT), Liaison Office, Bathinda signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with 08 different reputed institutes of the region in the states of Punjab and Haryana in the presence of Union Minister of Food Processing Industries, Smt. Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Joint Secretary, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Shri Ashok Kumar. Dr. C. Anandharamakrishnan, Director, IIFPT signed and exchanged the MoU's with the VC's and Directors of these Universities, Colleges, and Institutes.

The Universities, Colleges, and Institutes are Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana; Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University (MRSPTU), Bathinda; Central Institute of Post-Harvest Engg. & Technology (CIPHET), Ludhiana; National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), Karnal; Indian Institute of Wheat & Barley Research (IIWBR), Karnal; Sant Longowal Institute of Engg. & Tech. (SLIET), Sangrur; National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute (NABI), Mohali and Guru Nanak College, Budhlada.

On this occasion Union Minister of Food Processing Industries, Smt. Harsimrat Kaur Badal said that it is the need of the hour to adopt scientific technology to compete at a global level. She urged farmers and entrepreneurs to take benefits from the Gram Samridhi Yojana under which the Ministry of Food Processing Industries has got Rs 3000 crores for upgradation of technology.

She said that everyone should work in collaboration with each other to increase the income of small farmers and such kind of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will open new opportunities for the benefit of farmers as there is great potential in the Food Processing Industries. She urged the farmers to diversify their crops to enhance their income.

These Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) are intended to facilitate a collaborative programme of research, skill development, consultancy, institutional development, information dissemination, and student's in-plant training. The linkage hereby formed will further strengthen the mutual bond and relationship between the partners.

Smt. Harsimrat Kaur Badal also honored the successful entrepreneurs who established the business with the technical support of IIFPT-Liaison Office, Bathinda.

Joint Secretary, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Shri Ashok Kumar appealed the entrepreneurs to take benefit of the Research and Development initiatives and schemes of the Central Government.

Director, IIFPT, Dr. Anandharamakrishnan said that the Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology (IIFPT) is a pioneer academic, research and development institution under the Ministry. He said that ongoing research in different fields will certainly benefit the country. He also disclosed that for setting up a food testing laboratory in Bathinda the process is underway.

(With Inputs from PIB)

