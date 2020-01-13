Left Menu
Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Pradhan said the Government has gone beyond providing scholarships and reservations for SC/STs and is empowering them to become entrepreneurs.

DICCI is the apex body of SC/ST Entrepreneurs in the country with 29 state and 7 international chapters. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBBhubaneswar)

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today flagged off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck and participated in the Special National Vendor Development Program on Petroleum & Steel sectors for SC/ST Entrepreneurs, organised by Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI).

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Pradhan said the Government has gone beyond providing scholarships and reservations for SC/STs and is empowering them to become entrepreneurs. "Inspired by the vision of Babasaheb, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has worked with the spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Vikas to unleash the entrepreneurial spirit of SC/ST community, disadvantaged sections of the society and minorities. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has envisioned that the SC/ST community should become the owners of businesses and be job creators instead of just being job seekers. Under his leadership, India is establishing a new model of affirmative action for the world.", he said.

Speaking about the Government's various efforts towards the welfare of SC/ST communities, Shri Pradhan said "Government has come up with Rs.100 lakh crore worth of National Infrastructure Pipeline. We made a plan to open 75,000 petrol pumps, out of which 20,000 have been reserved for the SC/ST brothers and sisters. Out of this, more than 17 thousand LOIs have already been given to them, and work has begun for putting up 3600 Retail Outlets. Out of over 8cr Ujjwala connections, over 3cr. connections have been handed over to the SC/ST families". The Minister further said that various Ministries have ensured handholding of SC/ST entrepreneurs to make Stand Up India, a success. He said that the government has simplified procedures, established policies, worked with all stakeholders to support the entrepreneurial spirit of SC/ST brothers and sisters and to ensure new entrepreneurs are not at a disadvantage. He said that the Government has ensured that PSUs procure at least 25% of their requirements from the MSMEs and banks have been targets to lend to start-ups, giving impetus to entrepreneurial spirit among the disadvantaged sections of the society.

The Minister also presented a token of appreciation to Bank of Baroda, Oriental Insurance Company, Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd., Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd. among others, for their contributions.

DICCI is the apex body of SC/ST Entrepreneurs in the country with 29 state and 7 international chapters. DICCI organizes NVDP and industrial exhibitions and trade fair to showcase products manufactured by SC/ST businessmen, to leverage market access support & networking. The Special NVDP was attended by around 700 SC-ST medium and small enterprises from across the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)

