Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan, Côte d'Ivoire sign deal for reciprocal promotion, protection of investment

This Agreement aims at further liberalization, promotion, and protection of investment between the Contracting Parties.

Japan, Côte d'Ivoire sign deal for reciprocal promotion, protection of investment
Cote d'Ivoire has in recent years maintained high economic growth rates and leads the West African economy as a regional logistics hub. Image Credit: Pixabay

On January 13 (same day local time), Mr.KURAMITSU, Ambassador of Japan to the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire, and H.E. Mr. Marcel AMON-TANOH, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, signed the "Agreement between the Government of Japan and the Government of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire for the Reciprocal Promotion and Protection of Investment" (the Japan-Cote d'Ivoire Investment Agreement) (English (PDF)/Annex (English) (PDF)/Japanese (PDF)/Annex (Japanese (PDF)) in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire.

This Agreement aims at further liberalization, promotion, and protection of investment between the Contracting Parties. It stipulates the treatments accorded to investment activities and investments when an investor (an enterprise etc.) of a Contracting Party invests in the other Contracting Party, such as national treatment, most-favored-nation treatment at both the pre-establishment and post-establishment phases of investments, fair and equitable treatment, prohibition of performance requirements, conditions for expropriation and compensation, freedom of transfers, and procedures for dispute settlements.

Cote d'Ivoire has in recent years maintained high economic growth rates and leads the West African economy as a regional logistics hub. There are growing interests from Japanese companies in Cote d'Ivoire as a base of the West African market, and investment in the country is expected to further expand. This Agreement is expected to ensure free and stable corporate activities of Japanese companies operating in Cote d'Ivoire as well as to contribute to the development of economic relations between the two countries.

At the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7) held in August 2019, Prime Minister Abe announced that the Government of Japan will put forth every possible effort so that Japanese private investment in Africa, which was worth $20 billion over the past three years, will further increase (PDF). Signing this agreement is an example of such an effort. With regard to African countries, Japan has signed or concluded Investment Agreements with Egypt, Mozambique, Kenya, and Morocco. This Agreement is subsequent to these Investment Agreements.

The Contracting Parties will notify each other, through diplomatic channels, of the completion of their respective internal procedures necessary for the entry into force of this Agreement (in case of Japan, the approval of the National Diet will be required). This Agreement will enter into force on the thirtieth day after the later of the dates of receipt of the notifications.

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Heavy snowfall, rain claim nearly 75 lives in Pakistan

Avalanches and landslides triggered by heavy snowfall and incessant rain across Pakistan have left nearly 75 people, including women and children, dead and over 40 injured, media reports said on Tuesday. Harsh weather conditions continue ac...

WHO says new China virus could spread, it's warning all hospitals

There has been limited human-to-human transmission of a new coronavirus that has struck in China, mainly small clusters in families, but there is potential for wider spread, the World Health Organization WHO said on Tuesday. A Chinese woman...

Tiger footage spurs hope for Thai big cat population

Bangkok, Jan 14 AFP A male tiger noses the bloodied carcass of its latest kill in a Thai national park, extraordinary footage conservationists are hailing as a rare spot of good news for the endangered big cats. The species has teetered on ...

NHRC team visits Jamia Millia Islamia to record statements of injured students

An NHRC team on Tuesday visited the Jamia Millia Islamia to record statements of the students who were injured during the police action on the campus last month. After sending a team to probe the violence on Jamia Millia Islamia campus, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020