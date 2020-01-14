Wheebox Appoints Microsoft Cloud and Annuity Business Lead as Chief Revenue Officer for India Business

Gurugram, January 14th, 2020: Leading Talent Assessment Company, Wheebox has appointed Cloud and Annuity Business lead for Microsoft, Mr. Bishnu Nepak as Chief Revenue Officer for India Business. The announcement comes as a part of the company’s redefined strategy to increase its enterprise footprint, enhance and strengthen its customer engagement and experience in India, said a release.

Prior to Microsoft, Bishnu was the director for Sales at Gartner India driving Large Enterprise and Government Business, He will drive the Enterprise and Education Business verticals along with Growth initiatives for Wheebox Talent Assessments based out of Headquarters at Gurugram, India.

“As organizations transform their business for the digital age, insight driven people decisions will be a pivot to drive organization productivity and effectiveness. I am excited about Wheebox’s AI infused online assessment solution and the enablement and empowerment it delivers across customer organizations on their hiring and talent development decisions. Wheebox is best poised to offer an integrated, robust and secured assessment solution and play an integral role in customer's digital transformation Journey through innovation, customer centricity and agility. It is exciting time to be part of Wheebox growth trajectory and further its dominance in the online assessment space” said Bishnu Nepak.

“We are excited to have Bishnu in our senior team as he brings immense experience in managing large scale revenue and distributed teams. With scaling revenue and our large sales teams spread nationwide needs more focus on managing large and medium customers said Nirmal Singh, Founder and CEO in an internal message.

