Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amazon pumps in over Rs 1,715 cr into India units

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 21:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 21:33 IST
Amazon pumps in over Rs 1,715 cr into India units

E-commerce major Amazon has pumped over Rs 1,700 crore into its payments and wholesale business units in India, signalling opportunity that the US giant sees in the country. Amazon Pay India has received Rs 1,355 crore from Amazon Corporate Holdings and Amazon.com.incs.Limited, while Amazon Wholesale (India) allotted shares worth about Rs 360 crore to Amazon Corporate Holdings and Amazon.com.incs.Limited, regulatory documents filed with the corporate affairs ministry showed.

The digital payment unit allotted shares to the said units on December 31, 2019, while Amazon Wholesale (India) made the allotment on December 30. Emails sent to Amazon India on the fund infusion did not elicit any response.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is in India this week and is expected to meet top government functionaries, business leaders and SMBs. In a tweet, Bezos shared a video of his visit to Raj Ghat. "Just landed in India and spent a beautiful afternoon paying my respects to someone who truly changed the world. "Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever." - Mahatma Gandhi," Bezos said in his tweet.

The top executive's visit comes at a time when India's antitrust body, Competition Commission of India has ordered an investigation into alleged violations of competition laws by Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart. Thousands of small-scale traders' union under Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) are planning to hold protests around the country during Bezos' stay in India.

Last year, the government had tightened rules for e-commerce marketplaces with foreign investment. These rules barred such platforms from offering products of sellers in which they hold a stake, and banned exclusive marketing arrangements among other clauses. Following this, Amazon restructured its joint ventures to ensure compliance.

Bezos could discuss these issues during his meeting with government officials. He is also slated to engage with SMBs during the SMBhav event on Wednesday. The event - which will focus on discussions around how technology adoption can enable SMBs in India - is slated to see participation from industry experts, policy makers, solution providers and Amazon leadership. Amazon and rival Flipkart have been pumping millions of dollars across various operations like marketplace, infrastructure and supply chain management as well as marketing and promotion as they look to strengthen their position in the fledgling Indian e-commerce market.

In October last year, Amazon had infused over Rs 4,400 crore (more than USD 600 million) in its various units in India, including marketplace and food retail. Amazon, which is locked in a bruising battle against Flipkart, had registered cumulative losses of over Rs 7,000 crore across various units in 2018-19. The continued flow of fresh investments, however, is indicative of Amazon's confidence in the Indian market.

"In the last 24 months, Amazon has poured in more than half a billion dollars into its Indian payment business alone. That's stunning and an indication of how competitive, the payment space has become in India," Vivek Durai, founder, paper.vc, a business signals platform.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Sebi extends deadline to Apr 2022 to split CMD post

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Govt to unveil soon industrial policy to meet developmental aspirations of J&K people: LG

The government will soon unveil a robust industrial and investment policy to fulfil developmental aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Lt Governor G C Murmu told a delegation of civil society members on Tuesday. Murmu also assure...

Newborn twins found near Pashan Lake in Pune

Newborn twins, a baby boy and a baby girl, were found abandoned near Pashan Lake here on Tuesday morning, the police said. Some joggers noticed the infants, hardly a day-old and wrapped in cloth, in the bushes near the lake after hearing t...

FACTBOX-Trump impeachment - what happens next?

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on Wednesday to send formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he would help acquit his fello...

Two dead, 10 injured after truck collides with jeep in Nagpur

Two people have died and 10 others are injured after a truck collided with a jeep here on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as Rahul Bansi Banjara and Bhairulal Karilal Gaur.The incident took place at Mhalgi Nagar chowk area here. Polic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020