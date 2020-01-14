Left Menu
Development News Edition

China wouldn't allow 'outside interference' in Sri Lanka's internal affairs: Wang Yi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Colombo
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 21:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 21:39 IST
China wouldn't allow 'outside interference' in Sri Lanka's internal affairs: Wang Yi

China would always respect Sri Lanka's sovereignty and not allow any "outside interference" in its internal affairs, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday as he met President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brother Mahinda Rajapaksa. Wang met the two leaders separately with both sides pledging to further promote relations between the two countries.

"As Sri Lanka's strategic partner, China will continue to stand by Sri Lanka's interests," the visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister was quoted as saying by Gotabaya's office. "China stands for the country's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence. We will not allow any outside influences to interfere with matters that are essentially internal concerns of Sri Lanka," Wang said.

The president told Wang that Sri Lanka was facing many political challenges and the only way to overcome them is to be economically strong. "The economic independence will ensure political independence," Gotabaya said.

The president said Sri Lanka is ready to enhance Sri Lanka-China ties, strengthen bilateral win-win cooperation in various fields and actively promote the joint development of the Belt and Road Initiative to build regional shipping and logistic hubs, China's state-run Xinhua news agency reported from Colombo. The Sri Lankan government fully supports the development of major projects such as the Colombo Port City and the Hambantota Port, Mahinda said, noting that these projects will not only help develop the country's economy and improve people's livelihood, but also become a major driving force for the friendly cooperation between the two countries, it said.

In his response, Wang said China, as did in the past, would be Sri Lanka's longtime partner in prosperity and growth. He noted that China's policy towards Colombo had always been consistent and would continue to be Sri Lanka's reliable friend.

"China and Sri Lanka are strategic cooperative partners with sincere mutual assistance and ever-lasting friendship built upon a long tradition of friendly exchanges. Recent years has seen fruitful cooperation under the Belt and Road framework. "China stands ready to work with Sri Lanka's new administration to carry forward the traditional friendship, strengthen political mutual trust, dovetail development strategies and bring bilateral relations to new heights," Wang added.

President Gotabaya's postponed first visit to China will take place in February, his office said after the meeting. In December 2017, Sri Lanka handed over the control of the southern sea port of Hambantota to China on a 99-year lease, triggering concern over Beijing's efforts to expand influence in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Sebi extends deadline to Apr 2022 to split CMD post

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Govt to unveil soon industrial policy to meet developmental aspirations of J&K people: LG

The government will soon unveil a robust industrial and investment policy to fulfil developmental aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Lt Governor G C Murmu told a delegation of civil society members on Tuesday. Murmu also assure...

Newborn twins found near Pashan Lake in Pune

Newborn twins, a baby boy and a baby girl, were found abandoned near Pashan Lake here on Tuesday morning, the police said. Some joggers noticed the infants, hardly a day-old and wrapped in cloth, in the bushes near the lake after hearing t...

FACTBOX-Trump impeachment - what happens next?

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on Wednesday to send formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he would help acquit his fello...

Two dead, 10 injured after truck collides with jeep in Nagpur

Two people have died and 10 others are injured after a truck collided with a jeep here on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as Rahul Bansi Banjara and Bhairulal Karilal Gaur.The incident took place at Mhalgi Nagar chowk area here. Polic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020