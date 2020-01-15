Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN aviation experts to join Ukraine plane crash investigation in Iran

  • PTI
  • |
  • United Nations
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 13:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 13:10 IST
UN aviation experts to join Ukraine plane crash investigation in Iran
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The UN aviation watchdog will join the investigation into the crash of the Ukrainian airliner in Iran that killed all the 176 people on board. Minutes after the Ukrainian flight PS752 took off from Tehran last week, it came crashing down killing all the passengers and crew. Among those killed were dozens of Iranians and Canadians. The flight was headed for Kyiv, the Ukraine capital.

Iran on Saturday admitted that it had accidentally shot down the plane shortly after striking American air bases in Iraq in response to the US drone killing of top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. Tehran launched an investigation into the Ukrainian plane crash and on Tuesday announced to have made the first arrests in connection with the incident.

Iran had invited the UN for support in its probe into the Ukrainian plane crash. In a statement, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) said that the invitation from Iran was accepted on Tuesday.

The ICAO has appointed senior and expert technical staff, who will now serve as advisors and observers in the probe, it said. Few details of the investigation have been released by the Iranian authorities, but Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised address that it will be overseen by several experts and that the judiciary will create a special court.

Initially, Iran denied responsibility for the crash, reportedly blaming it on a technical failure but eventually admitted that the operator of a missile defense system had mistaken the plane for a missile and shot it down. On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the country's judiciary reportedly said at a press conference that the investigation will look into the causes and direct impact of the incident.

A specialized agency of the United Nations, ICAO was created in 1944 to promote the safe and orderly development of international civil aviation throughout the world. It is based in Montreal, Canada. It sets standards and regulations necessary for aviation safety, security, efficiency, capacity, and environmental protection, amongst many other priorities.

The ICAO serves as the forum for cooperation in all fields of civil aviation among its 193 Member States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Carlsen breaks record; Pens hammer Wild in Crosby's return and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Federer eyeing another miracle in MelbourneRoger Federer continues to defy the aging process but even the great Swiss will know the window of opportunity to add to his Grand Slam haul is ...

Australian man freed in Japan after trespassing to find his children

An Australian man was freed on Wednesday after spending a month and a half detained in Tokyo on charges of trespassing when he went to his estranged in-laws apartment building to look for his missing children.The case of Scott McIntyre, a f...

CCL miner found hanging in Jharkhand's Ramgarh

A miner of the Central Coalfields Limited CCL was found hanging at his residence in Jharkhands Ramgarh district, police said on Wednesday. Parmanand Prasad 52, who worked at the washery plant here, was found hanging on Tuesday morning at h...

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani asks armed forces to 'apologize' overjet downing

Irans President Hassan Rouhani asks armed forces to apologize overjet downing. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020