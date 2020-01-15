Left Menu
Development News Edition

Myanmar’s economic growth expected to reach 6.4 percent in 2019-20

The Myanmar Economic Monitor for December 2019 estimates that Myanmar’s economy grew at 6.3 percent in 2018-19, marginally higher than 6.2 percent in 2017-18.

  • World Bank
  • |
  • Yangon
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 15:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 15:15 IST
Myanmar’s economic growth expected to reach 6.4 percent in 2019-20
The service sector is the main driver of growth in Myanmar and is expected to grow by 8.4 percent in 2018-19. Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Myanmar's economy continues to show resilience despite the ongoing global slowdown and domestic uncertainties, according to a new World Bank report released today.

The Myanmar Economic Monitor for December 2019 estimates that Myanmar's economy grew at 6.3 percent in 2018-19, marginally higher than 6.2 percent in 2017-18. Economic growth is expected to reach 6.4 percent in 2019-20, helped by growing investment in the transport and telecommunications sector and planned infrastructure spending by the government before the 2020 elections.

The service sector is the main driver of growth in Myanmar and is expected to grow by 8.4 percent in 2018-19. A slow recovery in tourism-related services is offset by robust growth in wholesale and retail trade. The industrial sector is expected to grow by 6.4 percent, on the back of strong manufacturing growth offsetting slower growth in construction. Despite seasonal floods and volatile demand, agriculture output growth is projected to be stable at 1.6 percent, with greater diversification in production and export destinations, but remains below potential.

At the same time, it remains important to monitor domestic macroeconomic volatility. Since the June 2019 Myanmar Economic Monitor, headline inflation reached 10.4 percent in August 2019 as the important and carefully planned increase in electricity came on top of rising food prices. The report also points to continued insecurity and violence in border areas and the aftermath of the Rakhine crisis as factors that affect investors' sentiment.

The report sees external downside risks to Myanmar's economic outlook from slowing global and regional growth, along with trade tensions. Global growth is expected to slow to 2.4 percent in 2019 from 3.0 percent in 2018. Growth in East Asia and the Pacific region is projected to slow from 6.3 percent in 2018 to 5.8 percent on average over the two years 2019-20, and to ease further to 5.6 percent by 2021.

"Myanmar continues to experience robust growth but as the global economic environment deteriorates, the importance of domestic factors such as prevalent conflict, low private sector productivity, and institutional constraints challenge investor sentiment and hamper the country's long-term prospects," said Gevorg Sargsyan, Acting World Bank Country Director for Myanmar. "Urgent actions are needed to address sources of conflict, improve social inclusion, and foster a diversified and responsible private sector to sustain economic performance and set the foundation for Myanmar's future prosperity."

The report special topic looks at Myanmar's rapidly growing private sector. According to the report, reforms have lifted Myanmar quickly in the recent World Bank Group Doing Business Index. But firms in Myanmar need greater access to inputs such as finance, land, and skills, better connectivity, and an enabling business environment to support a responsible private sector. The presence of armed actors and conflicts add challenges for business in much of Myanmar. The report recommends that policies should be geared towards private-sector-led growth by fostering market expansion, improving the allocation of resources and developing the capacity of market participants.

The Myanmar Economic Monitor is a biannual analysis of economic developments, economic prospects and policy priorities in Myanmar. The publication draws on available data reported by the Government of Myanmar and additional information collected as part of the World Bank Group's regular economic monitoring and policy dialogue.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-'I gained five kilos' - Hazard admits to holiday excesses

Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard has admitted to letting himself go while on holiday and piling on the pounds after signing for the Spanish giants in the close season last year. The Belgium international, who after years of flirtation finall...

Tata Altroz gets 5-star adult safety rating in Global NCAP test

Tata Motors on Wednesday said its upcoming premium hatchback Altroz has received the highest 5-star adult safety rating by Global NCAP, an internationally renowned safety accreditation body. Altroz has become the second passenger vehicle br...

EXCLUSIVE-India plans new law to protect foreign investment - sources

India is planning a new law to safeguard foreign investment by speeding up dispute resolution, aiming to attract more capital from overseas to boost stuttering domestic growth, two officials with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters....

Texas to execute man convicted of shooting estranged wife to death in 2005

A 64-year-old man is scheduled to be put to death in Texas on Wednesday, 15 years after authorities say he fatally shot his estranged wife who told her friends she did not expect to get out of the abusive marriage alive.John Gardner is set ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020