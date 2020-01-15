Left Menu
DSG Consumer Partners leads Rs 3 cr in pre-series A funding in Power Gummies New Delhi: Aesthetic Nutrition on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 3 crore in pre-series A funding led by DSG Consumer Partners.

Founded by Divij Bajaj in November 2018, Aesthetic Nutrition markets and sells chewable dietary supplements under the brand, Power Gummies. "The capital raised will be used for building the company's online presence, new product launches, and building out its management team," a statement said.

The company is developing an exciting pipeline of new products focused on enhancing health, wellness and personal care, it added. * * * *

BharatPe ropes in Dhruv Bahl to head Operations * Fintech company BharatPe on Wednesday said it has hired Dhruv Bahl as its Head of Operations.

In this role, he will be responsible for overall operations across merchant acquisitions, servicing, payments, lending and commerce, a statement said. Bahl has more than 13 years of experience having worked at Fortis, Bain & Company, Paytm, Airtel Payments Bank and Roadzen, it added.

Speaking on the appointment, BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover said Bahl is first among the significant new hires BharatPe will be announcing in thr first quarter of 2020. * * * *

Startek appoints Aparup Sengupta as Executive Chairman and Global CEO * Startek Inc, a global provider of customer experience management solutions, on Wednesday said it has appointed Aparup Sengupta as executive chairman and global chief executive officer.

Sengupta will replace Lance Rosenzweig, who is stepping down from his role as president and global CEO to pursue other opportunities, a statement said. He brings more than two decades of executive experience in the BPO and telecommunications industry and has served as Startek's chairman of the board of directors since the business combination with Aegis on July 20, 2018.

Sengupta is an operating partner of Capital Square Partners (CSP), a Singapore-based private equity firm and majority shareholder of Startek, the statement said. * * * *

Iquippo initiative to help customers get finance from multiple lenders on single platform * Iquippo, a digital marketplace for construction equipment, on Wednesday launched a new initiative where customers will be able to get finance from multiple lenders on a single online platform.

The platform is backed by the Kanoria Foundation, the promoters of Srei Infrastructure Finance. * * * *

Maersk moves green chillies from UP to UAE in 9 days * Global logistics player Maersk on Wednesday said it has been able to send green chillies from Uttar Pradesh to UAE in nine days.

The company moved the perishable commodity from Varanasi to Jebel Ali using its cold chain logistics, an official statement said.

