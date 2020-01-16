Lebanese bank regulator seeks details of transfers to Switzerland-circular

Lebanon's banking control commission has asked banks for the dates and sizes of transfers to Switzerland since Oct. 17, when the start of anti-government protests led banks to block transfers abroad, according to a circular seen on Thursday.

The circular, dated Jan. 14, does not ask the banks for the names of customers who made the transfers. Banks should provide the information within a week, it said.

