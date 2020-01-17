Left Menu
Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

Some of the top ICT brands from the industry pushed their way through a pack of jostling competitors to win the CIO CHOICE 2020 honours.

CIO CHOICE 2020 . Image Credit: ANI

Some of the top ICT brands from the industry pushed their way through a pack of jostling competitors to win the CIO CHOICE 2020 honours. The eighth edition of the annual CIO CHOICE Honours and Recognition saw an overwhelming response from the ICT industry and the CIO community alike. It recognized the innovation and brand equity of 23 brands across 45 categories. KPMG is the Knowledge Partner for CIO CHOICE 2020.

It witnessed over 300 top CIOs in attendance to cheer on the brands they had given their stamp of approval during the extensive pan-India CIO referral voting process. The CIO CHOICE voting process is known for fair play as it is based on the opinion of the most important stakeholders - the enterprise customer. The voting platform received a whopping 5800 plus votes this year.

Held on January 10, 2020, at The Lalit in Mumbai, CIO CHOICE - RED CARPET NIGHT was the most keenly awaited ICT event in the country. "The key to any ICT business' success is how it is seen in the eyes of its customers, in this case - the CIO. Earning the CIO CHOICE honour is the ultimate brand endorsement from customers. It is a sales acceleration platform as it complements and supports sales and marketing efforts on the back of high brand visibility", said Anoop Mathur, Founder & President, CORE Media.

CIO CHOICE 2020 Recognized Brands "CIO Choice has completed eight long years, and over this time has grown in terms of participants both CIOs and ICT providers. It provides a platform for CIOs to choose amongst leading ICT players across their landscape. We are pleased to be associated with CIO Choice as Knowledge Partners, and I wish the winners of CIO Choice 2020 all the best", said Kunal Pande, Partner, Advisory Services, KPMG, who was equally thrilled on the success of the event. (ANI)

