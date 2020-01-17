Korea's KBM to set up aloe vera gel, juice production plant in Jodhpur

Korean company KBM will set up juice and aloe vera gel production plant at Jodhpur in Rajasthan. The company will initially invest USD 5 million (about Rs 35 crore) to produce 10,000 tonnes of aloe vera gel and juice. In five years, the company plans to increase its investment by USD 31 million (about Rs 220 crore) to produce 40,000 tons of gel and juice, an official statement said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met KBM Chairman Hong Ray Roh and CEO Justin Lee on Friday. He proposed this investment in Jodhpur district, it said. The chief minister assured the company officials that the state government would extend all possible support to provide them with necessary facilities, including land for the project.

Industries Commissioner Muktanand Aggarwal and other officials were also present on the occasion.

