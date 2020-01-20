Left Menu
Symphony SummitAI Recognized as CIO CHOICE in IT Operations Management Category for Third Consecutive Year

  20-01-2020
Symphony SummitAI announced today that it has been recognized as CIO CHOICE in the IT Operations Management category for the third year in a row. CIO CHOICE is a special vendor recognition bestowed on outstanding information and communications technology brands based on the votes of CIOs and IT decision-makers. Winners were recognized at a red-carpet event in Mumbai on January 10.

The "CIO CHOICE" recognition is conducted by an independent advisory panel of imminent CIOs and an independent survey from across India with CIOs and ICT decision makers.

Participants use an online voting platform to choose their preferred and trusted brands. The advisory panel, composed of CIOs from across verticals, guides the entire process, with KPMG as the Knowledge Partner.

Satyen Vyas, CEO, Symphony SummitAI, said: "To drive digital business outcomes, CIOs are seeking cost-effective IT and Enterprise Service Management solutions that enable greater customer experiences, increase the speed of execution, boost productivity and accelerate new products and services. This recognition validates the value proposition of our AI-driven solution by the very people we created it for. We will continue to innovate and anticipate the needs of those in the IT and Enterprise Service Management space."

About Symphony SummitAISymphony SummitAI is a portfolio company of SymphonyAI. SymphonyAI is a group of companies that provide leading AI-centric solutions for transforming the business enterprise by driving revenue growth and operational excellence, for the retail, CPG, healthcare and industrial verticals, and for finance, IT and other key enterprise horizontal functions. Founded by Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, SymphonyAI is one of the fastest growing companies in the business-to-business AI solutions sector with a plan for $400 million in revenue in 2019 and 1,500 employees.

Symphony SummitAI's flagship product, SummitAI, is an advanced, modular solution certified by ITIL and Pink Verify. SummitAI unifies service management, asset management, and operations management in a single, easy-to-use offering. Enterprises and service providers use SummitAI to dramatically reduce cost and complexity of their IT management while improving efficiency, productivity, predictability and control. Leading enterprises across business, financial services, insurance, healthcare, IT and consulting, automobile, manufacturing, aviation and education verticals are delivering better user experience while lowering the cost of managing their IT using Symphony SummitAI. Website: www.symphonysummit.com

PR contact:Shyna DeepakNadel Phelan, Inc.831-440-2408shyna.deepak@nadelphelan.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/787267/SUMMIT_logo_Logo.jpg

