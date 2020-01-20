Left Menu
Air New Zealand starts non-stop Auckland-New York flights

Air New Zealand Chief Revenue Officer Cam Wallace says New York is fantastic at any time of the year, but with its iconic festive sights and shopping, the city sparkles at Christmas.

The airline’s New York route kicks off on 29 October and will be the first non-stop link between Australasia and New York. Image Credit: Flickr

Dreaming of Christmas in the Big Apple? Air New Zealand has your ticket, with 2020 holiday season bookings for its non-stop Auckland-New York flights now open.

The airline's New York route kicks off on 29 October and will be the first non-stop link between Australasia and New York. Fares are available 350 days in advance and from today customers can book flights between Auckland and New York through to 4 January 2021.

Air New Zealand Chief Revenue Officer Cam Wallace says New York is fantastic at any time of the year, but with its iconic festive sights and shopping, the city sparkles at Christmas.

"Ice skating in Central Park, the Rockefeller Christmas tree, window displays on 5th Avenue – New York at Christmas is a bucket-list experience for many and is now just one flight away.

"Our non-stop flight will make it easier than ever for Kiwis and Australians to swap a sunny Christmas for New York's winter wonderland, and likewise, we expect many Americans to take advantage of our new flight to enjoy a relaxed, summer Christmas down under."

Air New Zealand will operate three return services a week between Auckland and Newark Liberty International Airport using its latest configuration Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner from 29 October. Flight time is expected to be 15 hours 40 minutes northbound and 17 hours 40 minutes southbound.

Lie-flat Business Premier beds, Premium Economy, Air New Zealand's unique Economy Skycouch experience and new Economy Stretch legroom product are available on the New York route and to purchase at airnewzealand.co.nz.

