After the Success of India's 1st Digital Housing T Homes, T&T Group is About to Launch its Next AI-enabled Project

  • Noida
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 17:13 IST
  • Created: 20-01-2020 17:13 IST
- Technology and the Internet of Things (IoT) are redefining the concept of homes

- Thanks to the advancements in the Artificial Intelligence (AI), the smartest homes will be adept in learning about their owners or occupants and anticipate their requirements with little or no error

NOIDA, India, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- T&T group is one of the pioneers in the real estate sector when it comes to innovation. Backed by the cutting-edge technology of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning, T&T wishes to revolutionize the meaning of home as one knows it till date. The group envisions to provide quality smart housing at affordable rates. Ushering India into the futuristic era of housing is the ultimate objective.

When T homes launched the first ever digital housing project in August 2018, it marked a new beginning in the Indian real estate sector. Homes, as one knows, could never be the same as before.

India's first digital homes will be towering over India's first 14-lane expressway. There are five towers which are to be completed in two separate phases and 75% of the available apartments are already sold. The construction is in full swing and the T&T group is committed to hand over the apartments by 2021.

The next project that the T&T Group is envisioning in Siddharth Vihar will be even grander than the T homes. AI and smart devices will have a big role to play. The synergy between these two will literally turn a home to a living entity. The ultra-intelligent and luxurious apartments will be very spacious with super built up areas ranging from 1800 to 3000 square feet.

Imagine that it's 5 am, and the alarm clock is abuzz a little earlier than usual. No, it is not a malfunction. The smart clock has already scanned the schedule and adjusted itself because one has to catch the metro early today. The bathroom geyser has automatically turned on just in time and has warmed the water. When one returns home later after a harsh day, the favourite music starts playing and the lights dim itself to a soothing temperature to uplift one's mood.

Well, a home like that is not a fantasy anymore. It will be a reality in the next futuristic smart home project that will be unveiled soon. T&T group is collaborating with BDP London for landscape designing and it will be spread across 8 acres. The T homes already offer a wide range of facilities like remote access to the functioning of appliances, multi-layered security protocols, etc. Not only will the new project offer these features but also it will enhance them to the next level and further integrate smart features that are unheard of to date.

About T&T Group

T&T group contemplates to change the landscape of the homes to usher India into the futuristic era. It has already started with the T homes, and the next project will strive to better that on several fronts. It will leverage the win-win combination of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) and propel the living experience to a whole new level.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

