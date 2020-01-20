World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

The World Bank (International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, IBRD, rated Aaa/AAA) announced today the issuance of its first bond denominated in Rwandan franc ("RWF"). The sole lead manager is Citibank. The bond will be listed on the London Stock Exchange.

With this transaction, the World Bank is contributing to the development of the country's local capital market and providing an opportunity for international investors to purchase a World Bank bond while gaining exposure to the growing Rwandan economy through the currency. This bond is the seventh sub-Saharan African currency that the World Bank has issued in or linked to.

"The World Bank is pleased to support the development of the Rwandan capital market through this bond transaction by drawing international investor's attention to the economic potential of Rwanda," said World Bank Vice President and Treasurer Jingdong Hua.

"We appreciate the World Bank issuing its first bond in Rwandan franc and providing their support for our growing domestic capital market," said John Rwangombwa, Central Bank Governor, Rwanda. "Markets are key to achieving our long-term goals, as articulated in Rwanda's Vision 2050 that captures our aspirations for a secure, prosperous and modern future."

"This is an important transaction for Citi that supports the World Bank's efforts to develop local capital markets in Africa. Capacity building in local capital markets is a critical component of international development finance. This transaction highlights the potential to grow further demand from international investors in these markets," said Will Weaver, Head of EMEA Debt Capital Markets & Syndicate.

"We are delighted to welcome the first Rwandan Franc bond to list on our markets, a strong signal of confidence in Rwanda's economy. London Stock Exchange is uniquely placed to offer funding channels for local currency bonds, and we continue to support the development of African capital markets," said Nikhil Rathi, CEO, London Stock Exchange Plc and Director of International Development, LSEG.

The RWF-denominated bonds offer investors an annual coupon of 9.25% and are payable in USD. The bonds settle on January 24, 2020, and mature on January 20, 2023.

