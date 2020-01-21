Globally loved Hershey's chocolates now available across India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Jan 21 (ANI/PRNewswire): Hershey India Pvt Ltd, a part of the Hershey Company, a leader in global snacking and the largest producer of quality chocolates in North America, is set to roll out their much-loved range of indulgent chocolates pan India. Consumers across the country can now experience Hershey's Kisses Chocolates, Hershey's Bars and Hershey's Exotic Dark.

The 110-year-old iconic Hershey's Kisses Chocolates are distinct because of their unique shape. Each one is delicately wrapped, and this makes them perfect for sharing with loved ones. The creamy delicious chocolates will be available in three exciting flavours:

1) The all-time classic creamy Milk Chocolate; 2) The popular Almonds - which has creamy milk chocolate and real almond pieces and;

3) The unique Cookies 'n' Creme flavour - which has creamy white chocolate with enticing cookie bits. Delighting consumers as always, the Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolates will be available at an attractive price point of Rs 50 for the small pack of 36g. A larger, take-home pack will be priced at Rs 140 for 108g.

The iconic Hershey's Bar made with delicious chocolate was the first chocolate to be launched in America. Today, it is the number one molded chocolate bar in America and is loved by millions around the world. The delicious bar will be imported into India from Malaysia. The most favoured Hershey's Bar variant is the unique 'Whole Almonds' variant, which has whole California Almonds.

Hershey's Bars are available in three variants: 1) The classic Creamy Milk

2) The Whole Almonds variant with whole California Almonds and 3) The unique Cookies 'n' Creme variant which has crunchy cookie bits.

The iconic Hershey's Bar will be available at an attractive price point of Rs 55 and Rs 60 for 40g. The 100g pack will be available for Rs 130 and Rs 140. Brookside consumers will be delighted to discover that their loved brand will now be known as Hershey's Exotic Dark. The exotic dark chocolate that is loved by millions of consumers in India will remain the same.

Last month, all Brookside consumers discovered the new face of the brand with an innovative 'peel - off' pack that marked the transition of Brookside to Hershey's Exotic Dark. This would further help the brand in gaining a strong foothold in the premium chocolate category with a range of products including Hershey's Kisses, Hershey's Bar and Hershey's Exotic Dark.

Hershey's Exotic Dark will have a unique combination of dark cocoa-rich chocolate and exotic fruit flavours like Blueberry and Acai, Raspberry and Goji or Pomegranate. Hershey's Exotic Dark will be priced at Rs 50 and Rs 140 for 40g and 100g pack respectively. "India is an important market for Hershey's international business. With the strong Hershey's equity in India and our years of global chocolate expertise, we believe this is the right time to build our presence in a large growing premium chocolate category. We are delighted to offer the increasingly discerning premium chocolate consumer; a range of globally loved Hershey's chocolates that can span multiple consumption occasions. The Hershey's brand has been leading our India growth, and I am very excited about launching our iconic indulgent chocolate portfolio", said Herjit Bhalla, Hershey India Managing Director.

"We are glad consumers love Hershey's range of products in India and consequently we have leading positions across multiple categories - be it Hershey's syrups, spreads, milkshakes or cocoa powder. The Hershey's brand is known for being an international, indulgent, high-quality chocolate brand. Now, discerning chocolate consumers in India can get to experience a range of highly distinctive, indulgent chocolates from Hershey's brand. It is wonderful that these chocolate treats that have been loved around the world will now spread smiles and happiness in Indian homes", said Sarosh Shetty, Marketing Director, Hershey India. The new Hershey's range of products - Hershey's Kisses, Hershey's Bars and Hershey's Exotic Dark will be available through modern trade, large general trade, and e-commerce channels.

The journey of the Hershey's brand in India started a decade ago with the introduction of Hershey's Chocolate Syrup. Hershey's ranges of products are loved by families across the country. Hershey's products can be enjoyed with milk, during breakfast, at school, as snacks, as beverages or as desserts. The Hershey Company brings more than 125 years of chocolate-making experience to the launch of Hershey's range of chocolates in India.

Today, it is a Fortune 500 company with world-class manufacturing expertise and innovation capabilities to deliver great-tasting chocolates. The company makes more than 70 million Hershey's Kisses Chocolates every day that are sold in nearly 60 countries. Hershey's brand chocolates are loved around the world and the brand sells a range of confectionery and snack products in approximately 90 countries.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.