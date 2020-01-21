PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies Company Announces the Launch of a Dedicated Microsoft Business Unit

HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, just announced the launch of a dedicated HCL Microsoft Business Unit focused on Microsoft technologies to extend the offerings of Business Applications, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Azure, IoT, AI/Machine Learning and helping employees accomplish more with Microsoft 365 and Windows 10. The HCL Microsoft Business Unit will create intellectual property extending the Microsoft platform for customer-specific scenarios and will also provide additional support to clients in the financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, and travel industries. The business unit incorporates one of the largest award-winning Microsoft Dynamics practices in the world, PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies Company, and will bring together more than 5,500 professionals, reaching more than 2,000 customers.

"The HCL Microsoft Business Unit is the next phase to bolster HCL's successful and long-standing relationship with Microsoft. Increasingly, customers are making bold strides, incorporating IoT solutions with machine learning for analytics, running this solution in the public cloud and supported by CRM. This business unit combines HCL's specialized services and global reach with Microsoft's powerful cloud and business technologies, making a strong and unique offering for clients. These offerings are coming at a critical time when enterprises are aggressively implementing digital technologies for competitive advantage," said Kalyan Kumar, Corporate Vice President and Global CTO of HCL Technologies. "Spearheading the HCL Microsoft Business Unit is Don Jones who brings 20+ years of Microsoft experience, having created numerous successful solutions and Go-To-Market campaigns with Microsoft."

Judson Althoff, Executive Vice President at Microsoft said, "By establishing a Microsoft Business Unit, HCL is taking an important step forward in the long-standing partnership between our two companies. As a result, companies will benefit from unique products and services tailored to their digital journey while fostering modern work and collaboration. Together, we will be able to offer our joint customers a rich experience."

IDC named HCL a leader in its Marketscape report : Worldwide Microsoft Implementation Services 2019 Vendor Assessment. Forrester Ranks HCL as a Leader in Dynamics 365. In addition, Microsoft named HCL-PowerObjects as the winner of the Microsoft 2019 Dynamics 365 for Customer Service Partner of the Year and Financial Services Partner of the Year awards.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/467009/Power_Objects_Logo.jpg

