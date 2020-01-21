Registration of participants in TOGC 2020 continues

Transportation Oil and Gas Congress 2020 (TOGC) will be held in Milan, Italy on 18th-19th May 2020. Many experts in the pipeline industry have already registered to participate in TOGC 2020.

Delegates gather to discuss the topics of commercial future of сross-countries pipeline projects, latest technologies in pipeline construction, pipeline transformation with AI, machine learning and green standards in the industry.

To know more about the terms of participation click here.

Among the experts who will discuss industrial issues will be:

Sooren Juel Hansen, Head of Development at Energinet

Gianluca Poni - Process & Technologies Vice President at Saipem

Kaleem Ahmad, Chief Security Office (Pipelines) at Pak-Arab RefineryLimited

Teodora Georgieva-Mileva, CEO at ICGB

Marco Barra Caracciolo, CIO at Italgas

Upcoming TOGC 2020 will gather delegates and speakers from major companies including Engie, OMV, Eni, MOL, Swissgas, ADNOC, Tanap, Edison, SOCAR Midstream, Indian Oil Corporation, Saipem, Snam and more.

