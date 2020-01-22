US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Nasdaq hit new highs on waning China virus fears, earnings
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit fresh all-time highs at the open on Wednesday, as investors took heart from China's efforts to contain a virus outbreak and a strong forecast from IBM.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 67.59 points, or 0.23%, at the open to 29,263.63. The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.23 points, or 0.28%, at 3,330.02. The Nasdaq Composite gained 42.81 points, or 0.46%, to 9,413.61 at the opening bell.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Nasdaq