Roomsooms Makes Finding a Happy Home Easy & Affordable for Professionals & Students

• Roomsoom expands the domain of co-living for working professionals and students in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities

Having made a strong footprint in Delhi-NCR and to meet the growing demand of Paying Guest (PG) and rented space in big cities, a leading player in the home rental industry, Roomsoom is all set to expand its operations in Bangalore, Indore, Kota, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai and Ahmedabad among others. The startup in co-living space has 3000 beds till now and having the plans to go in potential cities and work on doubling the capacity every few months.

Demand for co-living in India is growing rapidly. The high growth rate can be gauged with the fact only the Student-Housing industry is estimated to be a USD 13 billion market in India and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17% in the next 5 years.

"Roomsoom has been introducing innovative models in its Supply, Operation, Marketing, Branding, and Communication of the business and also developing Tech platforms to realize our future goals," said Nitin Agrawal, Founder, and CEO, Roomsoom.

• The huge demand for PGs and rental spaces in cities such as Noida, Delhi, Gurgaon, Bangalore, Pune, Indore, Kota, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Roomsoom plans to expand its operations and services to all these cities.

• Has currently been operating in different cities in India. They are Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Indore, Bangalore, and Pune. It is operating with over 3000 beds on its platform with an average occupancy of 80 percent. Till now, Roomsoom has served around over 15,000 customers who have had a great experience living in the Roomsoom properties and enjoying its services. • "People are living a good and comfortable life and we have helped them to focus better on their career and other life goals. People have felt happy and satisfied with the services of Roomsoom and they always look forward to it," added Agrawal.

• The company provides Residential Buildings, Flats, Apartments, BHK, Furnished Rooms, Private Hostel, etc to the Millennials. The company offers amenities such as furnished rooms, Wi-Fi, security, hassle-free Entry and Exit, and online payments option and all of these at a very reasonable cost. Affordability has been the main differentiator in the growth of the company. • The end Agrawal added, "RoomSoom is in talks with the investors in the space to raise funding to augment its expansion plans."

• Garima Agrawal said, "Expanding to the major metropolitan cities of India and acquiring so many customers in such a short time is a big achievement for Roomsoom. It is not an easy task due to a high grade of competition in the industry." • "Roomsoom works with property owners in different Business Models to optimize returns from the asset," she added.

One can easily shortlist any property according to your preferences in the comfort of sitting at your homes. With this, Roomsoom is growing digitally and aiming to rise high in the new Digital India. Roomsoom assures to provide their customers with comfortable living spaces at Budget-Friendly prices.

• "Has saved INR 3.0 Crores in the brokerage fees and it has become a road blocker for all the brokers who used to charge unreasonable amounts from home-seekers. It has contributed significantly to improve the student housing industry and bring a positive change in it," said Nitin Agrawal.

• In mind the motive of bringing a positive change in the home rental industry, Roomsoom is walking ahead strongly and looks forward to helping more people to find their Happy Home.

About Roomsoom & Founder Nitin Agrawal

A few years back (2016-17), two enthusiastic entrepreneurs Nitin Agrawal and his wife Garima launched their start-up business Roomsoom.com. Having experienced and a good sense of business already in his mind, Nitin Agrawal ventured into the domain of Co-living for working professionals and students. Along with the support of his wife and the co-founder, Garima Agrawal, he started Roomsoom to provide fully-furnished PG or Flat or Rooms on rent together with VAS to the young working professionals and students.

Before becoming the founder of Roomsoom, Nitin had worked in established companies in the Telecom sector. He had worked for over 20 years in Business Development and Technical Sales, Network Engineering, Network Planning, etc.

He had worked in some of the well-known industries such as Nokia, Nortel, Motorola, and Hutch. When he was living outside of his hometown for a brief time, he realized the problems that people face while living in PG accommodations and rental homes. Later, to bring a change in the industry, he started renting out his and his friend's vacant space to home-seekers at affordable prices. Soon he decided to pursue this further and this is how the idea of Roomsoom came into his mind.

With a high business sense, digital opportunity, and market knowledge, Roomsoom was established at a significant level. Roomsoom created the facilities for students as per the demand in the market and became successful.

Image: Founders Nitin Agarwal & Garima Agarwal

