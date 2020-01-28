Krishan Varma Joins Board of Capsave Finance

Esteemed Former Special Secretary to the Indian Government Will Advise Capsave Finance on Business and Corporate Governance

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capsave Finance Pvt. Ltd., a non-banking finance company (NBFC) providing leasing and financing solutions, today announced the appointment of Krishan Varma to its Board of Directors.

"We welcome Krishan to the Board of Directors of Capsave Finance, and we look forward to working with him to further strengthen our corporate governance and continue operating as a leading non-banking finance company," said Jinesh Jain, CEO of Rent Alpha, parent company of Capsave Finance. "I know Krishan shares my belief that an unwavering focus on corporate governance and compliance is the single most foundational aspect of the operations of any growing company."

"It is a privilege to serve on the Board of Directors of Capsave Finance," said Varma. "The company has a history of complete transparency and hiring people of the highest integrity, which is the only way to achieve enduring success."

Capsave Finance is a 100 percent subsidiary of Rent Alpha, founded in 2014 by a team of leasing professionals with cumulative operating lease origination experience of $1.5 billion, a portfolio of $252 million, and more than 150 clients. Rent Alpha has partnered with original equipment manufacturers and vendors such as Lenovo, Apple, Agilent, AGS, Western Refrigeration and others.

A former Special Secretary to the Government of India, Varma held several key appointments within the country and abroad over a distinguished 35-year career. His diplomatic assignments included postings in Bangladesh and Hong Kong, as well as service as Minister at the Indian Embassy in Washington, D.C. He has received awards for Distinguished and Meritorious Service from the Prime Minister of India.

Varma's areas of specialization are China, the Far East, the Koreas, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific and Indian Ocean regions. He closely follows economic and security developments in South Asia and Africa and has a wealth of practical experience dealing with multifaceted security challenges, as well as global issues pertaining to energy security, trade and commerce, science and technology.

In addition to his new position on the board of Capsave Finance, Varma also serves as an Advisor to Tata Advanced Systems Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons Ltd.; Senior Advisor for Corporate Affairs, Avantha Projects and Services Pvt. Ltd.; Director, Consolidated Plastofab Pvt. Ltd.; Advisor, Impulse NGO Network, an international non-governmental organization on anti-human trafficking; and Trustee, Foundation for Non-Violent Alternatives.

An alumnus of St. Columba's School in New Delhi, Varma is an Economics Honours graduate from Hindu College, University of Delhi. He also received a Bachelor of Law degree from the Faculty of Law at the University of Delhi.

"Regardless of the nature of a business, there are no more accurate barometers of a company's stability and growth potential than evidence of careful, abiding attention to transparency in all its operations," Bharat Bhise, founder and CEO of Bravia Capital, majority owner in Capsave Finance's parent company, Rent Alpha. "This has long been a guiding principle at Bravia Capital and each of our businesses, but as we well know, they are habits that must be continually cultivated and sharpened. One of the things we are looking to Mr. Varma to do is help advance and promote that culture within Capsave."

About Bravia Capital

Bravia Capital is a privately held, family-owned private equity investment firm. Established in 2000 by Bharat Bhise, Bravia's investment portfolio includes a number of transportation finance, aviation, finance and logistics interests. The company has offices in New York, Hong Kong, Mumbai and Seoul.

