Impelsys Inc launches iPC Health, a first-ever mobile learning platform for hospitals in India

Impelsys Inc, which builds online content and learning solutions, on Tuesday, launched iPC Health, an end-to-end mobile learning and upskilling solution for the health's sector in India. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan unveiled the platform in Bengaluru.

The mobile platform iPC Health will bring solution to impart training and education for hospital staff to upgrade their skills, Impelsys said in a statement. Impelsys CEO Sameer Shariff said he noticed a gap between what is taught in colleges and practical challenges the medical staff often confront, which made his team develop the iPC Health mobile application.

"iPC Health is curated to bridge the skill gap and ensure standardisation across the health care sector in the country," he said. Shariff claimed that iPC Health is a first-ever advanced and comprehensive learning interface that will offer certified 'anytime anywhere' education programmes rendering upskilling, advanced learning and compliance training for health care professionals in India.

The solution hosts multiple digitised courses curated by knowledge partners and noted domain experts from across the world such as RCNi, American Heart Association, Wolters Kluwer and many other leading medical education publishers, he added. Later talking to PTI, Shariff said most of Impelsys' business is in America and Europe and he wanted to do something extra in India.

"I noticed that there is need to make the existing staff more productive and how do the hospitals recruit. I saw the gap and that's how the idea came one-and-half years ago," he said. Since then the work started to develop the platform.

Initially, there were four hospitals with whom the Impelsys started working. Now the number of hospitals has gone up to 60, comprising 7,500 medical professionals on the iPC Health platform.

Impelsys aims at reaching 2,000 hospitals in the next three years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.