MINI Opens India's First-Ever MINI Urban Store in Kochi

MINI Opens India’s First-Ever MINI Urban Store in Kochi

• The iconic MINI opens its doors to the city of Kochi with an interactive and inspiring Urban Space integrated with a Café.

MINI has arrived in Kochi with its first-ever MINI Urban Store in India by EVM Autokraft. MINI Urban Store presents the iconic MINI in a unique environment that includes a showroom and Café. The new MINI facility is located adjacent to the BMW and BMW Motorrad Showroom at Angel Plaza, 23/649 A1 NH 47, South Kalamassery, Kochi and is headed by Sabu Johny, Dealer Principal, EVM Autokraft.

The new MINI Urban Store concept with an integrated Café, brings to Kochi a unique destination and a new gastronomic experience for the progressive millennials of the city. Customers and MINI fans can unwind, relax and explore the iconic MINI in an inspiring and interactive space with a curated gourmet selection of Italian and Mediterranean cuisine.

Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India said, “MINI has always been more than a car. It's a mover. It epitomises iconic style, a unique personality and creativity. The MINI Urban Store concept is a reflection of MINI’s spirited attitude to life. It is a one-of-a-kind urban space designed to inspire the creative class and create unforgettable moments amidst revolutionary cars and endless excitement. We are proud to bring the first-ever MINI Urban Store concept to the vibrant city of Kochi for our progressive customers to experience the legendary Go-Kart feeling against the unique backdrop of alluring aesthetics and gastronomical delights.”

Sabu Johny, Dealer Principal, EVM Autokraft, said, "MINI is a unique brand and we are thrilled to launch the first-ever MINI Urban Store in Kochi. This new concept reiterates our commitment of introducing unparalleled experiences to our customers in Kerala. We are certain that the MINI Urban Store will become a choice destination for our discerning customers and fans. With our deep understanding of the luxury automotive market as well as hospitality in the region, we are confident to play a significant role in the growing success story of MINI in India.”

The first-ever MINI Urban Store is an amalgamation of functionality, creativity and authenticity. The creative use of space combined with the use of natural materials is true to MINI’s progressive and inventive spirit. A simple yet contrasting ambience creates a sense of design and exclusivity. The exciting range of MINI cars along with the urban café environment facilitates engaging conversations between people and creates an energetic atmosphere. The menu at the Café offers a wide range of hot and cold brews, all-day breakfast options and a selection of Italian and Mediterranean cuisine.

The MINI showroom features a 4 car display, an integrated Café, customisation options with MINI Accessories as well as the latest MINI Lifestyle Collection. The facility delivers extremely high-quality standards in all processes of Sales, Service, Spare-parts and Business Systems to ensure that customers receive best-in-class ownership experiences.

As with every other MINI dealership, EVM Autokraft has provided intense training to its staff, ensuring professional management of all business processes. The sales and service teams have also been trained at BMW Group India’s training center in Gurgaon.

MINI has successfully established itself as a premium small car brand in India. Presently, the MINI model range includes the MINI 3-door Hatch, MINI 5-door Hatch, MINI John Cooper Works Hatch, MINI Convertible, MINI Clubman and the locally-produced MINI Countryman.

MINI has established nine authorized dealerships in India – Bird Automotive (Delhi NCR), Bavaria Motors (Pune), EVM Autokraft (Kochi), Gallops Autohaus (Ahmedabad), Infinity Cars (Mumbai), Krishna Automobiles (Chandigarh), KUN Exclusive (Chennai), KUN Exclusive (Hyderabad) and Navnit Motors (Bangalore).

(L-R) Mr. Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India and Mr. Sabu Johny, Dealer Principal, EVM Autokraft at the MINI Urban Store in Kochi

