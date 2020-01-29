Leading stock exchange BSE has registered a record turnover of Rs 135 crore for trading in Brent crude oil futures contract on the second day and witnessed trading volume of 3,18,800 barrels with open interest of 10,700 barrels. The exchange began trading in futures contracts of Brent crude oil from Monday this week.

On the very first day, the exchange had registered trading volume of 77,100 barrels with an open interest of 10,400 barrels of Brent crude oil futures trading. "We have received a remarkable response in the first two days of the launch of the Brent crude oil futures contract. We would like to thank all the participants for their consistent support and look forward to serving the needs and interests of the Indian energy commodities space," its chief business officer Sameer Patil said in a statement.

* * *

BSE equity derivatives turnover touches record high of Rs 4,031 cr The S&P BSE Sensex futures and options touched a record turnover of Rs 4,031 crore on Wednesday, the stock exchange said in a release.

The previous high of Rs 3,524 crore was recorded on Monday. "The interoperability framework is one of biggest capital markets reforms, which has led to an increase in turnover of equity derivatives segment on BSE. Besides, the active participation from members and their continuous support have enabled us to achieve this significant milestone." Chief Business Officer at BSE Sameer Patil said.

