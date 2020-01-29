RTDS to hire over 250 employees

IT company Real Time Data Services on Wednesday said it is planning to expand its workforce in India by hiring more than 250 employees in 2020. The company is hiring to expand its key departments which include sales and marketing, server support, web development, networking, human resource and quality.

The company has already begun with talent acquisition for its headquarters in Gurugram, which currently has about 300 employees. "There is a huge demand for young talent and we are looking for people who are willing to push the envelope on innovation and creative thinking. Most of our clients are global and thus, we require self-driven employees who can take on the most complex problems and present superior quality work," RTDS founder and managing director Sangeeta Chhabra said in a statement.

Under the hiring process, RTDS plans to double campus hiring this year as the company sees growth, targeting tier 1 management institutes and engineering colleges, the statement said. "We are also looking at campus placements in all the departments and have been interviewing candidates from Institutes like IIM, Delhi College of Engineering, UPES, The Northcap University, Jaypee Institute of Technology, Apeejay Institute of Management, BIMTECH, Amity etc," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.