JSW Steel arm completes sale of 39pc stake in Georgian JV firm
JSW Steel on Wednesday said that its arm, JSW Steel (Netherlands) B V, has completed the sale of 39 per cent stake held in Geo Steel LLC to Georgian Steel Group Holdings Ltd. JSW Steel (Netherlands) B V had entered into an agreement for selling 39 per cent of its 49 per cent stake in Georgia-based Geo Steel LLC to its joint venture partner Georgian Steel Group Holdings Ltd.
"JSW Steel (Netherlands) B V has completed the sale of the...39 per cent stake held in Geo Steel LLC to Georgian Steel Group Holdings Ltd," the steel firm said in a filing to BSE. JSW Steel (Netherlands) BV continues to hold 10 per cent stake in Geo Steel LLC, the filing said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
