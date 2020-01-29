JSW Steel arm completes sale of 39pc stake in Georgian JV firm

JSW Steel on Wednesday said that its arm, JSW Steel (Netherlands) B V, has completed the sale of 39 per cent stake held in Geo Steel LLC to Georgian Steel Group Holdings Ltd. JSW Steel (Netherlands) B V had entered into an agreement for selling 39 per cent of its 49 per cent stake in Georgia-based Geo Steel LLC to its joint venture partner Georgian Steel Group Holdings Ltd.

"JSW Steel (Netherlands) B V has completed the sale of the...39 per cent stake held in Geo Steel LLC to Georgian Steel Group Holdings Ltd," the steel firm said in a filing to BSE. JSW Steel (Netherlands) BV continues to hold 10 per cent stake in Geo Steel LLC, the filing said.

